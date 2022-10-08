CircRNF144B/miR-342-3p/FBXL11 axis reduced autophagy and promoted the progression of ovarian cancer by increasing the ubiquitination of Beclin-1

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
PLEKHH2 binds Î²-arrestin1 through its FERM domain, activates FAK/PI3K/AKT phosphorylation, and promotes the malignant phenotype of non-small cell lung cancer
PLEKHH2 is an important FERM domain containing-protein. However, the role of PLEKHH2 in human solid tumors has not been reported yet. We report that PLEKHH2 showed enhanced cytoplasmic expression in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Its overexpression was positively correlated with high TNM stage, low differentiation, lymphatic node metastasis, and poor prognosis. In A549 and H1299 cells, high expression of PLEKHH2 significantly promoted cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and increased the expression of proliferation- and invasion-related proteins. It also enhanced the phosphorylation of FAK and promoted the activity of the PI3K/AKT pathway. Immunofluorescence and co-immunoprecipitation analyses were performed to elucidate the molecular mechanism underlying PLEKHH2-mediated regulation of proliferation and invasion in lung cancer cells. Upon transfection of full length PLEKHH2 or its FERM domain, we observed enhanced binding of PLEKHH2 to Î²-arrestin1, whereas FAK- Î²-arrestin1 binding was diminished and this led to an increase in FAK phosphorylation. PLEKHH2-mutant plasmids without the FERM domain could not effectively promote its binding to Î²-arrestin1, activation of FAK phosphorylation, PI3K/AKT activation, or the malignant phenotype. Our findings suggested that PLEKHH2 is an important oncogene in NSCLC. PLEKHH2 binding to Î²-arrestin1 through the FERM domain competitively inhibits Î²-arrestin1 binding to FAK, which causes the dissociation of FAK from the FAK-Î²-arrestin1 complex. Furthermore, the dissociation of FAK promotes its autophosphorylation, activates the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway, and subsequently promotes lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and invasion. These results provide evidence for the potential use of PLEKHH2 inhibition as an anticancer therapy.
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?
(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
The most common side effects to expect from the Omicron COVID booster
A man receives the updated "bivalent" COVID-19 booster vaccines in Chicago on September 9, 2022. Updated COVID booster vaccines are being rolled out across the U.S., offering Americans better protection against the virus heading into the fall and winter months. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good
The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
Nature.com
Folic acid depletion as well as oversupplementation helps in the progression of hepatocarcinogenesis in HepG2 cells
Folate ingestion below and above the physiologic dose has been shown to play a tumorigenic role in certain cancers. Also, excessive folate supplementation after establishment of pre-established lesions led to an advancement in the growth of a few tumors. However, such information has not yet been achieved in the case of HCC. In our study, HepG2 cells were administered with three different concentrations of folic acid i.e. folic acid normal (FN) (2.27Â ÂµM), folic acid deficient (FD) (no folic acid), folic acid oversupplementation (FO) (100Â ÂµM) for 10Â days. Intracellular folate levels were assayed by Elecsys Folate III kit based method. The migratory and invasive abilities were estimated by transwell migration and matrigel invasion methods respectively. FACS was done to evaluate cell viability and apoptosis. Agarose-coated plates were used to access cancer stem cells (CSCs) number. Quantitative RT-PCR and western blotting approaches were used for gene and protein expression of certain tumor suppressor genes (TSGs), respectively. FD cells depicted increased migration, invasion, apoptosis, necrosis and decreased cell viability, CSCs. On the other hand, FO cells showed increased migration, invasion, cell viability and number of CSCs and decreased apoptosis and necrosis. TSGs revealed diminished expression with both FA modulations with respect to FN cells. Thus, FA deficiency as well as abundance enhanced the HCC progression by adapting different mechanisms.
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A "landmark" study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated.
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: A new, more dangerous Covid variant could emerge this winter
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sober warning for Americans: Don't be surprised if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerges this upcoming winter. "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge, that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said at an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WebMD
Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports
Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
Nature.com
High risk of developing dementia in Parkinson's disease: a Swedish registry-based study
Dementia have substantial negative impact on the affected individual, their care partners and society. Persons living with Parkinson's disease (PwP) are also to a large extent living with dementia. The aim of this study is to estimate time to dementia in PD using data from a large quality register with access to baseline clinical and patient reported data merged with Swedish national health registries. Persons with Parkinson's disease in the Swedish Neuro Registries/Parkinson's Disease Swedish PD Registry (PARKreg) in Sweden were included and linked to national health registries and matched by sex and age to controls without PD. Time to dementia was analysed with Cox regression models assuming proportional hazards, with time since diagnosis as the underlying time variable. In this large prospective cohort study, PwP had approximately four times higher risk of developing dementia as compared to age and sex-matched controls, a finding which remained after adjusting for potential confounders. The present results underline the high risk of dementia in PD and further emphasize the importance of developing symptomatic and ultimately disease modifying strategies to counteract this part of the non-motor symptomatology in PD.
Nature.com
Development and large-scale validation of the Watch Walk wrist-worn digital gait biomarkers
Digital gait biomarkers (including walking speed) indicate functional decline and predict hospitalization and mortality. However, waist or lower-limb devices often used are not designed for continuous life-long use. While wrist devices are ubiquitous and many large research repositories include wrist-sensor data, widely accepted and validated digital gait biomarkers derived from wrist-worn accelerometers are not available yet. Here we describe the development of advanced signal processing algorithms that extract digital gait biomarkers from wrist-worn devices and validation using 1-week data from 78,822 UK Biobank participants. Our gait biomarkers demonstrate good test"“retest-reliability, strong agreement with electronic walkway measurements of gait speed and self-reported pace and significantly discriminate individuals with poor self-reported health. With the almost universal uptake of smart-watches, our algorithms offer a new approach to remotely monitor life-long population level walking speed, quality, quantity and distribution, evaluate disease progression, predict risk of adverse events and provide digital gait endpoints for clinical trials.
Updated Covid-19 boosters are ‘most important thing’ Americans can do for their health today, official says
CNN — About 11.5 million people in the United States have gotten an updated Covid-19 booster, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but more people need to prepare for fall and winter by getting their shots now, health officials said Friday. White House...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Nature.com
The role of Notch signaling in endometrial mesenchymal stromal/stem-like cells maintenance
Human endometrium undergoes cycles of regeneration in women of reproductive age. The endometrial mesenchymal stromal/stem cells (eMSC) contribute to this process. Notch signaling is essential for homeostasis of somatic stem cells. However, its role in eMSC remains unclear. We show with gain- and loss-of-function experiments that activation of Notch signaling promotes eMSC maintenance, while inhibition induces opposite effect. The activation of Notch signaling better maintains eMSC in a quiescent state. However, these quiescent eMSC can re-enter the cell cycle depending on the Notch and Wnt activities in the microenvironment, suggesting a crosstalk between the two signaling pathways. We further show that the Notch signaling is involved in endometrial remodeling event in a mouse menstrual-like model. Suppression of Notch signaling reduces the proliferation of Notch1+ label-retaining stromal cells and delays endometrial repair. Our data demonstrate the importance of Notch signaling in regulating the endometrial stem/progenitor cells in vitro and in vivo.
Nature.com
Common anti-cancer therapies induce somatic mutations in stem cells of healthy tissue
Genome-wide mutation analyses have revealed that specific anti-cancer drugs are highly mutagenic to cancer cells, but the mutational impact of anti-cancer therapies on normal cells is not known. Here, we examine genome-wide somatic mutation patterns in 42 healthy adult stem cells (ASCs) of the colon or the liver from 14 cancer patients (mean of 3.2 ASC per donor) that received systemic chemotherapy and/or local radiotherapy. The platinum-based chemo-drug Oxaliplatin induces on average 535"‰Â±"‰260 mutations in colon ASC, while 5-FU shows a complete mutagenic absence in most, but not all colon ASCs. In contrast with the colon, normal liver ASCs escape mutagenesis from systemic treatment with Oxaliplatin and 5-FU. Thus, while chemotherapies are highly effective at killing cancer cells, their systemic use also increases the mutational burden of long-lived normal stem cells responsible for tissue renewal thereby increasing the risk for developing second cancers.
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
Nature.com
Epidermal growth factor receptor cascade prioritizes the maximization of signal transduction
Many studies have been performed to quantify cell signaling. Cell signaling molecules are phosphorylated in response to extracellular stimuli, with the phosphorylation sequence forming a signal cascade. The information gain during a signal event is given by the logarithm of the phosphorylation molecule ratio. The average information gain can be regarded as the signal transduction quantity (ST), which is identical to the Kullback"“Leibler divergence (KLD), a relative entropy. We previously reported that if the total ST value in a given signal cascade is maximized, the ST rate (STR) of each signaling molecule per signal duration (min) approaches a constant value. To experimentally verify this theoretical conclusion, we measured the STR of the epidermal growth factor (EGF)-related cascade in A431 skin cancer cells following stimulation with EGF using antibody microarrays against phosphorylated signal molecules. The results were consistent with those from the theoretical analysis. Thus, signaling transduction systems may adopt a strategy that prioritizes the maximization of ST. Furthermore, signal molecules with similar STRs may form a signal cascade. In conclusion, ST and STR are promising properties for quantitative analysis of signal transduction.
Nature.com
A novel intelligent displacement prediction model of karst tunnels
Karst is a common engineering environment in the process of tunnel construction, which poses a serious threat to the construction and operation, and the theory on calculating the settlement without the assumption of semi-infinite half-space is lack. Meanwhile, due to the limitation of test conditions or field measurement, the settlement of high-speed railway tunnel in Karst region is difficult to control and predict effectively. In this study, a novel intelligent displacement prediction model, following the machine learning (ML) incorporated with the finite difference method, is developed to evaluate the settlement of the tunnel floor. A back propagation neural network (BPNN) algorithm and a random forest (RF) algorithm are used herein, while the Bayesian regularization is applied to improve the BPNN and the Bayesian optimization is adopted for tuning the hyperparameters of RF. The newly proposed model is employed to predict the settlement of Changqingpo tunnel floor, located in the southeast of Yunnan Guizhou Plateau, China. Numerical simulations have been performed on the Changqingpo tunnel in terms of variety of karst size, and locations. Validations of the numerical simulations have been validated by the field data. A data set of 456 samples based on the numerical results is constructed to evaluate the accuracy of models' predictions. The correlation coefficients of the optimum BPNN and BR model in testing set are 0.987 and 0.925, respectively, indicating that the proposed BPNN model has more great potential to predict the settlement of tunnels located in karst areas. The case study of Changqingpo tunnel in karst region has demonstrated capability of the intelligent displacement prediction model to well predict the settlement of tunnel floor in Karst region.
US airport websites hit by suspected pro-Russian cyberattacks
The websites for a number of major US airports were briefly knocked offline Monday after a cyberattack promoted by a pro-Russian hacking group. The airport websites were targeted after the pro-Russian hacking group known as "KillNet" published a list of sites and encouraged its followers to attack them.
Nature.com
Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic strongly impacted the circulation of respiratory pathogens in Southern China
A range of public health measures have been implemented to suppress local transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Shenzhen. We examined the effect of these measures on the prevalence of respiratory pathogens in children. Clinical and respiratory pathogen data were collected for routine care from hospitalized children with acute respiratory infections in Shenzhen Children's Hospital from July 2018 to January 2022. Nasopharyngeal swabs were collected and respiratory pathogens were detected using standardized clinical diagnostics as part of routine care. Data were analyzed to describe the effects of COVID-19 prevention procedures on other common pathogens. A total of 56,325 children under 14Â years of age were hospitalized with an acute respiratory infection during the study period, 33,909 were tested from July 2018 to January 2020 (pre-lockdown), 1168 from February 2020 to May 2020 (lockdown) and 21,248 from July 2020 to January 2022 (post-lockdown). We observed a 37.3% decline of routine care in respiratory infection associated hospital admission in the 19Â months' post-lockdown vs. the 19Â months' pre-lockdown. There were 99.4%, 16.0% and 1.26% reductions measured for Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus, respectively. However, a 118.7% and 75.8% rise was found for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human para-influenza virus (HPIV) during the 19Â months' post-lockdown in comparison to the pre-pandemic period. The detection of RSV especially increased in toddlers after the lockdown. Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant reduction of Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus infection. In contrast, RSV and HPIV infection increased.
Comments / 0