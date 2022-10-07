Read full article on original website
jacobbarlow.com
Dutch Flat School
Dutch Flat was first settled by German brothers, Charles and Joseph Dornbach, and their wives, who built a log cabin on this site in the Spring of 1851. In 1859, the Dornbachs donated land for a schoolhouse to be built. The school operated continuously until 1962. Residents built three schoolhouses on this site. It now serves as the Dutch Flat Community Center.
KCRA.com
Davis woman wins Ironman, is first American to win since 2002
DAVIS, Calif. — A Davis woman was crowned the winner of the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii on Thursday, making her the first American to win the race since 2002. Chelsea Sodaro, 33, crossed the finish line with a time of 8 hours, 33 minutes, and 46 seconds — only seven minutes off the course record.
disruptmagazine.com
The Rise Of Sami Bundlez: The CEO Of One Of The Best Cannabis Menus In The USA
At the tender age of 11 years old Sami Bundlez knew the future of weed. He used to sell weed in the bathroom of Jackman Middle school while he was in the 7th grade. He remembers telling his mother “watch it be legal one day” after getting in trouble. Little did he know getting caught selling weed in the seventh grade would open a whole new world for him.This is where he became Sami Bundlez!
wesb.com
Watch: LAMB OF GOD Performs With Three Guitarists For First Time Ever
Former MACHINE HEAD and current VIO-LENCE guitarist Phil Demmel joined LAMB OF GOD on stage last night (Friday, October 7) at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California to perform the song “Redneck”. LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe introduced Demmel to the crowd by saying: “We’re gonna bring…...
KCRA.com
SMUD customers lose power in downtown Sacramento on Sunday, outage map shows
More than 2,100 SMUD customers lost power for a period on Sunday in downtown Sacramento, according to the utility’s outage map. The outage occurred at 10:50 a.m. There were at least 2,147 customers without power, as of 11:10 a.m. By 11:18 the map showed that just 253 customers remained without power.
KCRA.com
Racist graffiti found in locker room at Northern California high school after football game
FOLSOM, Calif. — A racist message was found in one of the locker rooms of a Folsom high school after a football game on Friday night, officials confirmed. Del Campo High School's football coach, Matt Costa, said his team walked into the Vista Del Lago High School's locker room after the game and found the message on a whiteboard.
SFGate
$825K home in Sacramento mesmerizing viewers with its trippy, whimsical interiors
We all know the saying "things are not always what they seem," and that certainly rings true for this Tudor-style home in Sacramento, CA. From the outside, the home seems perfectly proper. And then, you take a peek inside. This boldly colored abode listed for $825,000 caught our eye with...
riffmagazine.com
Insert Foot: Be nice to Jared James Nichols at Aftershock; he’s had a worse week than you
I was supposed to chat with Jared James Nichols – the terribly talented upstart guitarist who’s making believers out of players like Zakk Wylde and Joe Bonamassa – Saturday night, the night before he plays the last day of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. Nichols had to...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Oasis in middle of Lincoln highlights salmon run
LINCOLN, Calif. — If you take a walk throughAuburn Ravine Park in the city of Lincoln, you'll find the dog park is a central highlight of this 10-acre spot. However, keep walking among the trees and let your ears guide you to a somewhat hidden gem just a few steps away from the barking, panting and playing dogs.
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
riffmagazine.com
AFTERSHOCK: Papa Roach proves you can come home again on day 3
SACRAMENTO — The third day of Aftershock Fest, on Saturday, was also a celebration of the artists who have been putting in the work for years, or in the case of headliners My Chemical Romance, have reunited after years apart. The emo band was playing its second NorCal show...
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
KTLA.com
These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The majority of California’s top 10 agricultural counties are all located in one region: the San Joaquin Valley. The San Joaquin Valley counties that make up the list are Fresno, Kern, Kings, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare counties. (The three remaining counties that make up the valley, which didn’t make the list of top agricultural producers, are Inyo, Madera and Mono counties.)
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patro responded to a motor vehicle crash on Franklin Boulevard and 52nd St, around 1 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
cohaitungchi.com
13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA
You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
goldcountrymedia.com
Accident closes Westbound Iron Point Point Road in Folsom at Rowberry
Folsom Police and Fire Personnel are on the scene of a serious traffic collision that has closed down a portion of Iron Point Road for several hours. According to Folsom Police personnel, both of the westbound lanes of Iron Point Road are closed between Rowberry Drive and Oak Avenue Parkway due to what is being being reported as an injury accident.
Mountain Democrat
Players to help Presley
A Fill the Helmets benefit to support Presley Anderson, part of the Union Mine High School football family, will take place Saturday on Main Street Placerville from 4-7 p.m. In September Presley was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She is the wife of Union Mine head football coach Kirk Anderson and players and coaches say she is a huge part of the Diamondback football program. The couple has four young children.
Dorothea Puente, Sacramento’s most notorious female serial killer
Throughout the 1980s, as many as nine deaths in Sacramento were investigated as being connected to Dorothea Puente.
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
Fox40
1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
