Walt Disney World Resort Florida has come under fire for reopening within days of Hurricane Ian hitting the southern US state, where at least 71 people have been confirmed dead.Disney, which closed its parks to guests as Ian hit central Florida on Thursday last week as a tropical storm, was criticised by social media users for asking employees to return to work on Friday.Staff would have returned to the resort for Friday’s phased reopening just two days after Ian made landfall in southwest Florida with wind speeds of 155mph as a category four hurricane, reported Narcity Orlando.One person frustrated...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO