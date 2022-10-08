Read full article on original website
elpasoheraldpost.com
UTEP Volleyball Falls to C-USA Frontrunner #22 Rice
UTEP – Torrance Lovesee and Sara Pustahija each achieved a match- and career-high of 19 kills in a competitive five-set match against No. 22 Rice Saturday afternoon in Memorial Gym. The Miners’ (10-8, 4-1 Conference USA) 2-0 lead fell short as No. 22 Rice (15-1, 5-0 C-USA) secured a...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Miners Lament Missed Opportunities in Loss at LA Tech
UTEP cut a 20-point deficit down to six with about 10 minutes remaining, but the Miners couldn’t complete the comeback and stumbled at LA Tech, 41-31, on Saturday night. After trailing 30-10 at halftime, UTEP sliced the deficit to 30-24 on a 44-yard pass from Gavin Hardison to Trent Thompson with 10:18 to go. But the Bulldogs answered with a four-play, 87-yard TD drive, as Parker McNeil threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Smoke Harris that put the game away.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Rhinos NA3 Team sweeps Brahmas on the road
The El Paso Rhinos (NA3 team) swept the Texas Brahmas on the road this weekend with 3 consecutive victories. Friday night saw the Rhinos defeat the Brahmas in a 2-1 game that went into overtime with Payne Pent scoring the game-winning goal. Saturday ended in a 3-2 victory while Saturday...
CBS Sports
Watch Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the UTEP Miners at 7 p.m. ET at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Louisiana Tech going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
golobos.com
Gonzales Announces Staff Changes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico third-year head coach Danny Gonzales has announced changes to his offensive staff, effective immediately. Derek Warehime, who has served as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach since 2020, has been relieved of his duties. Heath Ridenour, quarterbacks coach, will serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season, and graduate assistant Matt Clark, who assisted with the tight ends, will now serve as the interim tight ends coach.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Division 1 for Fabens High School in UIL Contest
The Fabens High School band earned a Division 1 in the UIL Marching Band Contest held on October 8, 2022 at Franklin High School. Band director Miguel Soto stated “I feel very happy for my students, they have been working hard every day. I am very pleased with the results and very proud.”
KVIA
More rain is in store for the evening and the rest of the week
EL PASO, Texas- Adding to the rain the Borderland has been seeing in the past 24 hours, more is on the way. There should be evening showers in the El Paso, Van Horn, and Las Cruces areas till around 2 AM Monday morning. Van Horn may be experiencing rain well...
Places Outside of Texas Closer To El Paso Than Places In Texas
El Paso is located on the western edge of Texas. pretty far away from the rest of Texas. El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas, the only major city in Texas in the mountain time zone and is nowhere near the rest of Texas. If you head east...
KVIA
Rain all week in the forecast
EL PASO, Texas- Saturday the Borderland saw a 70% chance of rain, with more forecasted for the rest of the week. Sunday and Monday will see at least a 50% chance of precipitation. Tuesday and Wednesday look to dry things out slightly with more rain coming back Thursday and Friday.
KFOX 14
Boxing coach voices concern about lack of activities available to kids in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. KFOX14 spoke with Michael Clark, the coach...
Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
Clash of the Titans: Who is the toughest cop on the beat, detention officer on the block?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What agency has the toughest law-enforcement officers in the Borderland? You can find out during the 11th annual Clash of the Titans Oct. 28 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first bout is at 7 p.m. The event features boxers […]
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: One more day of rain before drying out
Good Monday morning all! I'm back again! It was a noisy night yesterday with a line of strong storms that moved around the area. Many areas saw close to an inch of rain in the past 24 hours, and also worth mentioning- it's rained every day over the past 7 days in El Paso, for a total of 1.61" of rain since the start of the month.
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
One person seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central EP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with El Paso Police department are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle at Louisville and Piedras. According to EPPD, one person has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No further information was provided. This is a developing story and will be updated as details become […]
KVIA
Overnight storms force complete closure of Transmountain Road
EL PASO, Texas -- Loop 375 at Transmountain is closed in both directions after rain from overnight caused heavy debris to fall along the highway. Drivers are being asked to see an alternate routes. TxDot crews will be working to clean up the debris to make things safe for drivers. It's unclear how long the closure could stay in effect.
KVIA
The Festival of Chariots flourished in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday, a traditional Krishna Consciousness celebration- the Festival of Chariots- took place right here in the Borderland. The festival saw visitors from all over the desert southwest, as well as local and regional monks celebrating their beliefs with others. The colorful event featured cultural music, yoga classes, singing, dancing, gift shops, free food, and traditional clothing.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: More rain through Monday
Happy Saturday everyone! There are a lot of events going on this weekend, but unfortunately, those rain chances aren't going anywhere. For today, expect many more rounds of rain to move through the area. You can expect some rain by lunchtime, and another big patch of rain around 8 PM this evening. We are up to a 60% chance of rain today, and 70% for tomorrow.
Jack-knifed semi snarls traffic for hours; no injuries, roads back open in NW El Paso
UPDATE: On October 9th, 2022, at 11:20 a.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were advised a semi-trailer had jack-knifed and was blocking traffic on I-10 westbound at mile marker 3. There are no injuries reported on this motor vehicle accident. There is a road closure, traffic is being diverted at Transmountain Rd. exit, and […]
El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
