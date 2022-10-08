ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, OH

Big second quarter lifts Mounties past Trojans

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 4 days ago
GREENWICH — Visiting Mapleton scored 22 unanswered points to pull away from host South Central for a 46-27 win in Firelands Conference action Friday night.

With the loss, the Trojans fell to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the FC, while the Mounties improved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the FC.

The Trojans opened the scoring on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Mitchell to Hagen Adams for an early 7-0 lead.

After the Mounties went ahead 8-7, it was Isaac Blair catching a 32-yard pass from Mitchell, but the kick failed to give the Trojans a 13-8 lead after one quarter.

The Mounties went ahead 16-13, but South Central countered with a 47-yard TD pass from Mitchell to Blair to give the Trojans a 19-16 lead.

But Mapleton scored three straight touchdowns and added two 2-point conversions to open up a 38-19 lead through three quarters.

South Central then got a 90-yard TD pass from Mitchell to Eric Sanders to pull within 38-27, but the Mounties countered with one more short TD run to close out the scoring.

Mitchell was 14-of-28 passing for 320 yards with 4 TDs and two interceptions for the Trojans. He also ran nine times for 70 yards.

Sanders caught four passes for 118 yards, while Blair had four catches for 109 yards, and Adams had three catches for 68 yards.

Now the No. 13 seed in Division VII Region 25, the Trojans travel to Western Reserve (4-4, 3-2) next Friday.

Mapleton 8 22 8 8 — 46

S. Central 13 6 0 8 — 27

Scoring

SC — Hagen Adams 51 pass from Brandon Mitchell (kick good)

MAP — 3 run (conversion good)

SC — Isaac Blair 32 pass from Mitchell (kick failed)

MAP — 8 pass (conversion good)

SC — Blair 47 pass from Mitchell (conversion failed)

MAP — 3 run (conversion failed)

MAP — 15 run (conversion good)

MAP — 5 run (conversion good)

SC — Eric Sanders 90 pass from Mitchell (conversion good)

MAP — 5 run (conversion good)

Port Clinton 68, Willard 13

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton junior Dagan Meyers entered Friday night as the leading rusher in the SBC Bay Division, and he gave himself a bigger lead.

The bruising running back carried the ball 16 times for 256 yards and five touchdowns in a 68-13 win for PC over Willard. He also caught one pass for 15 yards.

The five rushing TDs set a new single-game record for the Redskins.

With the win, Port Clinton improved to 5-3 (2-1 SBC Bay), while the Crimson Flashes fell to 4-4 overall and 0-3 in the Bay.

Briar Rohrer had a huge game on the ground, too, carrying five times for 97 yards and two TDs of his own.

Cam Gillum completed 6-of-8 passes for 182 yards and two TDs. Gabe Koskela and Adam Thorbahn each reeled in a score through the air. Koskela’s was an 82-yard catch and run.

Willard will host Oak Harbor (7-1, 3-0) next Friday.

Willard 7 0 0 6 — 13

P. Clinton 35 14 0 19 — 68

PC — Dagan Meyers 28 run (Landon Witte kick)

PC — Adam Thorbahn 26 pass from Cam Gillum (Witte kick)

PC — Briar Rohrer 22 run (Witte kick)

W — TD & successful kick

PC — Meyers 56 run (Witte kick)

PC — Meyers 14 run (Witte kick)

PC — Gabe Koskela 82 pass from Gillum (Witte kick)

PC — Meyers 5 run (Witte kick)

PC — Meyers 7 run (kick failed)

PC — Briar Rohrer 3 run (Gracie Rohrer kick)

PC — Gavin Cornell 11 run (kick failed)

Crestview 39, Plymouth 13

PLYMOUTH — The Big Red lost their fourth straight game to fall to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the FC after Friday's loss to unbeaten and state-ranked Crestview.

Crestview scored at the 7:32 mark and led 6-0 after a blocked extra point.

After a long kick return set the Big Red up with a short field, Caiden Allen aught a TD pass from Trace McVey to tie the score at 6-6.

The Cougars went ahead 12-6 at the 4:48 mark of the first, then added another touchdown with 9:57 left in the half to take a 18-6 lead into the break.

Crestview (8-0, 4-0) scored on its first drive of the second half to go up 325-6, but the Big Red countered with another Allen TD catch from McVey for a 32-13 lead at the 1:29 mark of the third quarter.

Due for a non-league game next week, the Big Red will find it no easier when they host McComb (7-1).

