South Hadley, MA

Chai and Kaur fall in NEWITT consolation championship match

SOUTH HADLEY and NORTHAMPTON, Mass. -- Mount Holyoke first-year Cal Smith joined the Lyons' top tennis doubles team of sophomore Annika Chai and first-year Jaskirat Kaur as they fell to Colby's Caroline Kittle and Amelie Gal in the consolation championship match of the New England Women's Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament B Draw on Sunday morning at Smith College, concluding the NEWITT for the tournament co-host Lyons.
Katzenberg, defense stand out in field hockey's loss to No. 12 MIT

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Marisa Montione had a goal and two assists and Paige Forester added two goals to her league-leading total, leading No. 12 nationally ranked MIT to a 6-0 NEWMAC win at Mount Holyoke College on Saturday. MIT (9-3, 4-1 NEWMAC) outshot Mount Holyoke by a 46-3 margin...
Siepmann scores for soccer in loss to Wheaton

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Wheaton College received two first-half goals from Sadie Recht, including a penalty shot, and went on to defeat Mount Holyoke College 6-1 in a NEWMAC battle of Lyons Saturday at MHC Soccer Field. The visiting Wheaton Lyons rose to 6-5-1 overall and 3-2 in NEWMAC play,...
