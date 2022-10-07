SOUTH HADLEY and NORTHAMPTON, Mass. -- Mount Holyoke first-year Cal Smith joined the Lyons' top tennis doubles team of sophomore Annika Chai and first-year Jaskirat Kaur as they fell to Colby's Caroline Kittle and Amelie Gal in the consolation championship match of the New England Women's Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament B Draw on Sunday morning at Smith College, concluding the NEWITT for the tournament co-host Lyons.

