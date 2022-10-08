ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
macaronikid.com

Fall Leaf Candle Jar

Take your family on a leaf hunt this fall. It can be in your own backyard or a local park. Spend an afternoon collecting leaves with shapes and colors that you love and then use them to create a candle jar that is the perfect centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.
macaronikid.com

Upcoming Fall Festivals

There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
Allrecipes.com

TikTok Taught Me: You're Supposed to Put Dishwasher Pods Where?

If you're like me, #CleanTok (the cleaning section of TikTok) has taught you more about what, how, and how often to clean pretty much everything in your home than your parents ever did. From getting oil stains out of clothes to scratch marks off walls to cleaning your dishwasher filter (did we even know those existed before #CleanTok?!) my apartment and closet are pristine thanks to all these tips. That's why, when this TikTok came up on my feed, I was shook. The video, posted by creator @renduh, claims that dishwasher pods are not meant to go in the dispenser compartment, but in the body of the dishwasher for the most effective cleaning. Scrolling through the comments and related videos, the feedback was divided. We decided to get to the bottom of this cleaning conundrum.
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
IFLScience

When You Smell Poop, Is That Because Poop Particles Have Gone Up Your Nose?

It's a question as old as time (probably) or certainly middle school: when you smell poop or a fart, is that because some of the poop molecules have entered your nose?. You won't be surprised to learn that proving this one way or the other hasn't been an absolute scientific priority. However, one Australian doctor did once do a fairly basic test to see whether bacteria from passing gas could contaminate patients, after being asked the question by a particularly windy nurse.
Consumer Reports.org

Cleaning Cast-Iron Pans Is Easier Than You Think

Cast-iron pans have been around for centuries, yet the myth persists that they are difficult to clean and care for. Oh, the irony! If they weren’t easy to care for, how could they last for generations, with the pan you inherited from your grandmother being just as good (or better) as one you buy today?
ahchealthenews.com

If you’re hovering above the toilet, it’s time to stop

We’re all guilty of taking one look at a public bathroom toilet seat and deciding not to sit down. But experts say opting to hover over that toilet seat can cause real problems in the long run. “Many of us take urination and defecation for granted and are not...
The Kitchn

The Easiest Way to Keep Bread Soft — No Fancy Tools Needed

Whether you prefer getting bread fully sliced from the grocery store, picking it up fresh from a bakery, or even making bread at home, one thing everyone can agree on is that stale, stiff bread is a bummer. That’s why we were excited to discover a new method to help keep the cut end of a loaf of bread from drying out.
macaronikid.com

When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Howard County

Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near Howard County and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
macaronikid.com

How To Make Puffy Candy Corn Slime

We all know how much kids love slime. This slime is a little different as it comes out nice and fluffy. Using orange and yellow food coloring makes this slime candy corn-colored, which is a fun touch for Halloween and fall. Here's how to make the yellow puffy slime. Simply...
homedit.com

How to Clean a TV Screen without Damaging It

Worries about damaging a TV screen while cleaning are understandable. Most flat screens are sensitive to pressure and chemicals. And since TVs aren’t cheap, you need to use caution when removing dust, dirt, and fingerprints. The good news is, tv screens are easy to clean, and you probably have...
macaronikid.com

Yorktoberfest

The Hopewell Fish and Game Association, Brewery Tours, and CrocodileDog Marketing extend an invitation for a day of frothy ales, PA wines, unique vendors, non-fair food, and wandering minstrel entertainment at our “Tree's Are Nice Right?” Edition of Yorktoberfest on October 15th from 12 pm to 5 pm at Bob Hoffman Fields.
