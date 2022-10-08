If you're like me, #CleanTok (the cleaning section of TikTok) has taught you more about what, how, and how often to clean pretty much everything in your home than your parents ever did. From getting oil stains out of clothes to scratch marks off walls to cleaning your dishwasher filter (did we even know those existed before #CleanTok?!) my apartment and closet are pristine thanks to all these tips. That's why, when this TikTok came up on my feed, I was shook. The video, posted by creator @renduh, claims that dishwasher pods are not meant to go in the dispenser compartment, but in the body of the dishwasher for the most effective cleaning. Scrolling through the comments and related videos, the feedback was divided. We decided to get to the bottom of this cleaning conundrum.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO