That’s NOT tree sap all over your car
For some people across the U.S., it's more or less expected during the spring and summer months. But you may be noticing your car is still getting gross well into October.
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
macaronikid.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
Should You Put Your Houseplants Out In The Rain?
When it rains, you may think of putting your houseplants outside to be watered, but before you do, there are a few things you should consider for your plants.
Autumn / Fall Gnome Wreath
This tutorial shows you how to make a Gnome Wreath perfect for the Fall season. This craft uses Dollar tree supplies.
How to keep your jack-o’-lantern from turning into moldy, maggoty mush before Halloween
Here are some tips that can help your epic carving outlast the Day of the Dead.
Fast Company
At these new green cemeteries, your body will turn into a tree
Your environmental footprint doesn’t end when you die: Traditional burial uses toxic chemicals like formaldehyde along with steel and concrete, and the acres of grass in cemeteries use fertilizer and water. Cremation uses a large amount of energy. But a new startup called Transcend wants to rethink cemeteries as forests, with each body planted directly under a tree—becoming part of the tree as it decomposes.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Kid Craft: DIY Pinecone Flowers
My kids love to collect pinecones from our backyard so we always seem to have a bag full of them on our porch. If you've ever looked closely at a pinecone, you'll notice that they're actually quite beautiful. After years of admiring them in a bag, I decided it was finally time to spotlight them in a fall craft.
15 fall flowers for a final burst of color through until winter
There are a ton of bright fall flowers that will add an instant pop of color to your yard right up until the first frost, and even beyond until spring...
Yahoo!
Your home deserves a fall edit—shop these decor trends that fit the season
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Everybody knows that leaves aren't the only thing that changes with the seasons. If your decor doesn’t evoke an autumn aesthetic, then it’s time to stow items until next summer and replace them with something more seasonally appropriate.
gardeningknowhow.com
Pumpkin Problems
I recently had my sister in-law over for a visit from the other side of the state. As usual we talked gardening. She was enumerating the crops she was going to grow, among them pumpkins. Growing Pumpkins. Now pumpkins are super fun to grow. They bring out the kid in...
gardeningknowhow.com
Benefits Of Planting In Fall Vs. Spring Vegetable Plots
On the surface, it would make sense that the exact same veggies planted in both the spring and fall would perform the same. Yet, often they don’t. Many gardeners discover fall gardens produce higher yields of better quality produce. So why is fall better than spring for planting cool weather vegetables?
macaronikid.com
How To Make Puffy Candy Corn Slime
We all know how much kids love slime. This slime is a little different as it comes out nice and fluffy. Using orange and yellow food coloring makes this slime candy corn-colored, which is a fun touch for Halloween and fall. Here's how to make the yellow puffy slime. Simply...
rsvplive.ie
Get ready for autumn with Aldi's gorgeous seasonal wreath
Now that it's October there is no denying that autumn is well and truly upon us. And the best way to get ready for hibernation? Relaxing by the fire, lighting some cinnamon-scented candles, and decorating our homes with portly pumpkins and scary skeletons. If you want to extend your seasonal...
macaronikid.com
JCC Fall Fest
Join us for the JCC Fall Fest and Open House October 12 from 4pm to 6pm! During this FREE, family-friendly, learn about Sukkot (sue-COAT or SOOK-iss), the joyful holiday in which we celebrate and give thanks for the harvest of crops. Stop by and learn about our sukkah (hut) which represents the huts the farmers built when they lived in the fields while tending their crops.
CAMPBELL: Fall household invaders
As the weather starts to cool down there’s a whole host of critters out there looking for places that might better improve their chances of surviving the winter. These rascals have no qualms about trying to find food and shelter in your house, basement, attic, garage or any available out buildings that there might be. The thing to keep in mind is that you will not keep them all out no matter what you do. But there are a series of steps you can take to reduce the number that do get in!
Cool Weather Gardening
The post Cool Weather Gardening appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Recycled Crafts
FREE Halloween Explosion Box Cut File
Halloween is just around the corner and this amazing little explosion box is perfect for filling with photos of your little ghouls and goblins. There’s lots of layers and fun accents like spider web corners, skulls, hanging bats, coffin doors and more. This cut file is FREE to download from Miss Mandee.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Spooky wreaths are the latest Halloween must-have
A wreath on your door at Christmas time is a long tradition but recently fans of the spooky season have been creating Halloween wreaths too. Beyond autumnal colours and plants, these wreaths have little witch hats and pumpkins to add some ghoulish delight. DIY wreath wreaths can be a cheap...
How to get rid of ground squirrels moving to your yard in a California drought year
Q. Since the drought, ground squirrels have taken over my yard. Due to water restrictions, I let my back lawn go brown and the ground squirrels have built burrows in my backyard. They are very destructive. The squirrels have chewed up drip line and have eaten several plants in my yard. Now they are building a burrow under the corner of my garage. What can I do to rid my yard of these pests?
