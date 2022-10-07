American Psychiatric Association Receives $100,000 Grant from the Council of Medical Specialty Societies to Improve Diagnosis of Eating Disorders

Read full article on original website
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
EatingWell
How Disordered Eating Can Impact Brain Health, According to Science
Nearly 1 in 10 Americans have been or will be diagnosed with an eating disorder, according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders. While all forms of eating disorders—including bulimia, binge eating disorder, anorexia and orthorexia—impact the body and brain in different ways, research published in 2022 proves that anorexia nervosa, in particular, might have a surprisingly strong impact on not only the psychology of the brain but the physiology of it as well.
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between ADHD and Parkinson’s?
There may be a link between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Parkinson’s disease, as they both affect the same parts of the brain. Parkinson’s may also have an association with ADHD medications. Parkinson’s disease and ADHD both cause damage to areas of the brain involved in controlling...
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Screening and Diagnosis
It’s estimated that about one-fourth of people with diabetes don’t know it. If you have symptoms or are at risk, getting tested is important for treatment and to avoid complications. Here’s what you need to know about screening for type 2 diabetes and the next steps after you’ve been tested.
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
verywellhealth.com
Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression
Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) occurs when major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment does not work. There is no official definition or set criteria for TRD, but the measure often used is an inadequate response to at least two trials of antidepressant medications. The term "treatment-resistant depression" is not frequently used in clinical...
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
psychologytoday.com
Self-Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder is a debilitating mental health condition that requires an accurate diagnosis by an experienced clinician. A diagnosis of bipolar disorder is very complicated and includes many aspects of a person’s history. Information on the internet about BD may be helpful, but it does not replace assessment and...
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
ajmc.com
PCPs Can Pave Way to Faster Diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma
Researchers highlighted the opportunities primary care providers (PCPs) have to promote favorable outcomes through prompt diagnosis as well as help reduce racial disparities in multiple myeloma. Researchers of a new study are highlighting the role that primary care providers (PCPs) often have in facilitating early diagnosis of multiple myeloma (MM).
Understanding Common Kidney Diseases
(NewsUSA) - Did you know that one in seven Americans lives with a kidney disease? As a nephrologist, I see the range of emotions patients experience when they are first diagnosed. Anxiety, fear
Psychiatric Times
Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Depression With Inflammation
“Fishing” for novel approaches to depression: Researchers performed randomized dose-finding trial of omega-3 fatty acids for depression with inflammation. “Mr Vern” is a 35-year-old Caucasian male with a history of recurrent major depressive disorder (MDD), with illness onset in his teens. He has a history of anemia. Recently labs ordered by his primary care physician were significantly for mildly elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP)level (5.0 mg/L). He is adherent with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor and clinically stable, as evidenced by no psychiatric hospitalizations in the past 5 years. However, he does have some residual symptoms of depression, including low energy and concentration. At his most recent outpatient clinic visit, he asks about taking an omega-3 fatty acid supplement. As his psychiatrist, would you prescribe omega-3 fatty acids for this patient, and if so, at what dose?
ADDitude
All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force
All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
Everything You Need To Know About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1% of Americans, and can be a debilitating mental health condition. Here's everything you need to know about OCD.
