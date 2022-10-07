Read full article on original website
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
DIY Photography
How fine art photography adds more value to your home
Investing in a quality fine art photography print with subject matter such as a landscape scene can be a valuable addition to your home. And to be specific, the ‘value’ that we are referring to is not the price tag attached to it, but rather the feelings and emotions you experience when viewing an art piece that speaks to you.
ABC 4
Tune into your witchy side with tarot
Kate Wilhite joined the show to share their art and new tarot creation. Hand painted with watercolor, Kate freehands every piece. A 78 card deck for divination and self reflection, this deck is filled with beautiful colors, paintings, and original artforms. This deck, titled the Queer Revolution Tarrot Deck, explores LGBTQ+ identity. Wilhite talked about how everyone can relate to the masculinity and femininity in the deck, exploring their own identity and finding parts of themselves within both masculine and feminine cards.
Irish artist’s sculpture goes on display alongside masterpieces in Florence
A sculpture of a mother breastfeeding her baby will be the first Irish contemporary work acquired by one of the great museums in Florence, Italy.It represents a remarkable achievement for its sculptor Paddy Campbell, who is a former owner of Dublin’s famous Bewley’s Cafe.The sculpture ‘Mother and Child’ depicts Mr Campbell’s family friend Emily Dawson nursing her newborn daughter Coco 17 years ago.The work will be inaugurated at Italy’s historic Museo degli Innocenti.Coco and I are immensely proud of this collaboration. Paddy captured our love and eternal bond that words cannot conveyEmily DawsonMr Campbell, who began work on the sculpture...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bring your photographs to life with this heartwarming, hand-painted portrait service
A great gift often has two qualities: It’s personalized and it’s unforgettable. Paint Your Life’s handmade portraits check both boxes — plus, they’re easy to customize and more accessible than you might think. Needless to say, they’re a brilliant yet no-brainer gift idea for just about any occasion. For a limited time, save 25% OFF of any order exclusively through this link or use code CNN25.
BBC
Unseen: Show celebrates artists who have been homeless
The artistic talents of people who have experienced homelessness are being showcased at an exhibition at The Brewhouse in Taunton. Named "Unseen" the exhibition shows "there's so much more to them than their homelessness", one of the organisers said. Some find life easy as bread and butter. While others end...
Fstoppers
A Historic Moment for Landscape Photographers: The NLPA Book Is Here, and It's Stunning
Historic? Really? Allow me to justify. Despite 2021 being their inaugural year, the Natural Landscape Photography Awards have already earned a reputation among the landscape photography community as a bastion against the powerful influences of social media on the art form. Their recently published awards book. better described as a...
