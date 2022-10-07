Read full article on original website
'The Woman King' tells the story of the Agojie. But in real life, the fierce women warriors played a controversial role in the translatlantic slave trade.
The Agojie were fierce women warriors in the ancient Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa. They were national heroes and symbols of female power, but also helped the rise of the 18th century slave trade. Their complicated legacy has been the subject of debate around the film "The Woman King."
King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
howafrica.com
How Enslaved Africans Used Marriages To Indians To Gain Freedom In Spanish Societies
In the 1500s, there were growing demands for labor to drive the economic growth of colonial Mexico. There was a royal decree to cultivate the influx of more labor to work in the plantations because Indians were not accustomed to the laborious work in the fields. Indians were barred in...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayan Warrior, One of Burning Man’s Flashiest Art Cars, Is Bringing Mexican Culture to the Playa & Points Beyond
While it hosts a laundry list of the world’s hippest DJs, each voyage of the Mayan Warrior starts and ends with the same song. Since making its debut at Burning Man 2012, the behemoth art car has become one of the desert bacchanal’s premiere sound stages on wheels, over the years expanding in spectacle and volume as it fuses the ancient cultures that influence it with the cutting-edge tech that makes it visible from a mile away. Its theme song, the aptly titled “Here Comes the Warrior,” summarizes this fusion, combining traditional hand drums, maracas and flute with a heavy...
Long-Unseen Painting of Jamaican Man Is Identified as Rare Richmond Barthé Work
A painting of a Jamaican man that has been hidden away from public view for years has been identified as a work by Richmond Barthé, a key figure within African American art history. The painting, titled Seated Man in a Landscape, dates back to the 1950s, during a period when Barthé was based in Jamaica. But art historians did not know that he was the author of the work because the attribution was “incorrectly transcribed,” according to the National Trust, the U.K. organization that announced the new research done on the painting. The National Trust plans to put the piece on view...
Elle
Framing the Future: The Women Shaking Up The Art World
On the steps of the British Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in April, surrounded by her colleagues, collaborators, friends, supporters and patrons, there was hardly a dry eye as Sonia Boyce officially opened her exhibition, Feeling Her Way. Her installation won the Golden Lion for the Best National Pavilion – the art-world equivalent of an Oscar and one of the world’s most prestigious cultural prizes. It was the first time a Black woman had ever received the honour.
Oscar-Contending Documentary ‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’ Breaks Down Late ‘60s Program To Suppress Urban Unrest, Which Echoes Today
A phony pawn shop. A fake liquor store. A village made up of one faux storefront after another, like something from a Hollywood backlot. What was this strange, ersatz Main Street erected on an army base in Virginia in 1967? A place dubbed “Riotsville.” Contemporary America has forgotten about it, but decades ago the U.S. military assembled a mock town where law enforcement and military personnel could engage in a sort of pantomime – rehearsing how to successfully suppress an urban riot. It wasn’t an abstract exercise. The training ground was constructed in direct response to revolts that had erupted in...
24 Inspiring Indigenous American Activist Accounts to Follow to Learn About Indigenous People, Issues and Life
While Instagram can often show the glossy side of life—the beautiful vacations, the impeccable farm homes, and private jet life—it also offers the opportunity to gain knowledge about un-glossy, but important issues. As a Mohawk woman, I greatly respect the Indigenous women and men who put their daily...
Surviving Genocide: Native Boarding School Archives Reveal Defiance, Loss & Love
It is a desperate plea from a father seeking information about his missing son. Morris Jenis Jr.’s father knew only his son, a Native American student at the Genoa Indian School in Nebraska 100 years ago, had not been seen in a year. Morris ran away from the school in 1921 — “deserted,” according to […]
Christie’s ‘Art Handler’ Shirts Draw Criticism Online from Cultural Workers
A new clothing collaboration between Christie’s and Highsnobiety is drawing criticism from an art handlers organization who see the joint retail project as exploitative. The clothing line, which has been released jointly by Christie’s and the online fashion publisher, includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, and tote bags reading “art handler” — priced between $50 and $125. A marketing campaign advertising the line depicts models donning the garb brandishing Christie’s logo: one poses at the auctioneer’s bidding phone bank while another exits the main entrance of the house’s New York headquarters; a third poses in an art warehouse. Art Handler’s Alliance, a...
PBS’ ‘Making Black America’ details thriving while excluded
LOS ANGELES (AP) — America slammed the door in the face of Black progress time after time, and time after time African Americans responded by thriving in a society of their own making. When Black doctors were excluded from the American Medical Association, they formed the National Medical Association...
New Exhibition Will Celebrate First Author: Mesopotamian Priestess Enheduanna
The Morgan Library & Museum in New York will open its much anticipated exhibition “She Who Wrote: Enheduanna and Women of Mesopotamia” on October 14. In a series of sculptures, cylinder seals, and translated clay tablets, “She Who Wrote” will celebrate the Mesopotamian High Priestess Enheduanna, the first-ever named author in all of humanity’s history. “The Morgan has done exhibitions on Emily Dickinson, Mary Shelley, the Brontés, so I thought we should do an exhibition on the first-known author ever, who happens to be a woman,” Sidney Babcock, the Jeannette and Jonathan Rosen curator and department head of Ancient Western...
newbooksnetwork.com
A History of the Biggest Mining Boom in Canadian History
Greg Marchildon interviews Charlie Angus, the author of Cobalt: Cradle of the Demon Metals, Birth of a Mining Superpower (House of Anansi P, 2022). The book explores the silver mining boom in Northern Ontario radiating from the town of Cobalt between 1903 and 1921. Charlie Angus is an author, journalist, broadcaster, musician, and a politician who ran as a candidate for the leadership of the federal NDP in 2017. He was born in Timmins but moved to Toronto as a young adolescent, and then founded a punk rock band while still in high school. He moved to Cobalt with his wife and young family in 1990 where he has lived ever since. This podcast was produced by Jessica Schmidt.
Finally bold and imaginative: the first major redesign of the National Museum of Australia is a triumph
The National Museum of Australia has just opened the most significant redevelopment in its history. Costing $25 million, Great Southern Land weaves 2,000 objects into a natural and cultural history to show how the Australian continent has influenced and been impacted by human decisions. The new gallery provides a place to share and explore ideas about Australia and our place in it, and to consider what actions might be necessary to ensure the nation’s future. The exhibition is beautiful and sophisticated. Quiet where it needs to be quiet and boisterous and fun-loving in other parts, it engages all our senses...
Silke Otto-Knapp, Painter of Moonlit Landscapes and Spectral Dancers, Dies at 52
Silke Otto-Knapp, a painter whose muted watercolors often depict landscapes and dancers, has died at 52, according to her Los Angeles gallery Regen Projects. The Los Angeles Times reported that Otto-Knapp had been battling ovarian cancer. Otto-Knapp’s works had been widely seen at venues in Europe and the U.S., as well as in biennials such as Made in L.A. at the Hammer Museum, the Bienal de São Paulo, and the Liverpool Biennial. A solo exhibition by her will open this month at New York’s Galerie Buchholz, which also represents her; another will appear in November at the Casa Mutina Milano in...
newbooksnetwork.com
Religion and Race in American History
If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
Fstoppers
A Historic Moment for Landscape Photographers: The NLPA Book Is Here, and It's Stunning
Historic? Really? Allow me to justify. Despite 2021 being their inaugural year, the Natural Landscape Photography Awards have already earned a reputation among the landscape photography community as a bastion against the powerful influences of social media on the art form. Their recently published awards book. better described as a...
