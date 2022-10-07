Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Here's where candidates for Austin mayor stand on three big issues
Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. The candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk...
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair taking place comes over 100 years of history including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
City council candidate claims Austin clearing more homeless encampments ahead of ACL, city says that’s not true
As thousands of people travel to our city for Austin City Limits Music Festival, a candidate for Austin City Council District 1, who has been one of the more vocal candidates about homelessness, said the city appears to be clearing out more homeless encampments ahead of the festival.
10 latest commercial permits in Georgetown, including new ambulatory surgery center
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
‘I’m depleting my life savings’: 75% of pilots expected to retire within 10 years, becoming one unattainable for most
GEORGETOWN, Texas (Nexstar) — Within the next 10 years, experts say major airlines are expecting 75 percent of their pilots to retire. Texas in the top three places for pilot school, but it’s more expensive than college. Janae Smith just started at the AeroGuard Flight School in Georgetown a few weeks ago.
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
Round Rock Pumpkin Festival gives back to Texas Red Cross
AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Pumpkin Festival is announcing its first-ever fall festival at Old Settlers Park. In partnership with the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County (WCOSA), the festival includes a pumpkin patch, food trucks, funnel cakes, face painting, petting zoo and games for families and kids of all ages. For families interested, mini photo sessions are available starting at $7.
Austin Public Health providing free COVID vaccine clinics across Travis County through the weekend
Clinics are open to everyone who's eligible for a vaccine and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship. All vaccinations are free.
2 Texas Cities Are Among The Best for Mental Wellness
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the best cities in the US for mental wellness.
Health Fair at Marble Falls senior center to provide resources
From older adult mental health to finding the best professionals for elder care, a Health Fair today, Friday, Oct. 7 will answer a myriad of questions and provide direction to those seeking wellness. The Marble Falls Senior Activity Center’s annual Health Fair is from 9 a.m. to noon at the...
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat
I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
Georgetown: Multifamily Project in Wolf Lakes Village Breaks Ground
Georgetown (Williamson County) —Novak Brothers Development has broken ground on a 12-acre parcel located inside of the new, master development Wolf Lakes Village. Construction began this week on Rise 510, a 301-unit, luxury, multifamily Novak community with completion expected summer of 2024. The development will feature first-class amenities on...
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Austin mayor tweets second apology for sleeping during officer's funeral
Steve Adler, the Mayor of Austin, issued another apology on Wednesday evening for appearing to sleep during a fallen officer's funeral earlier this week.
