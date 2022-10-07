ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

kut.org

Here's where candidates for Austin mayor stand on three big issues

Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. The candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair taking place comes over 100 years of history including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
AUSTIN, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits in Georgetown, including new ambulatory surgery center

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock Pumpkin Festival gives back to Texas Red Cross

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Pumpkin Festival is announcing its first-ever fall festival at Old Settlers Park. In partnership with the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County (WCOSA), the festival includes a pumpkin patch, food trucks, funnel cakes, face painting, petting zoo and games for families and kids of all ages. For families interested, mini photo sessions are available starting at $7.
ROUND ROCK, TX
News Break
Politics
highlandernews.com

Health Fair at Marble Falls senior center to provide resources

From older adult mental health to finding the best professionals for elder care, a Health Fair today, Friday, Oct. 7 will answer a myriad of questions and provide direction to those seeking wellness. The Marble Falls Senior Activity Center’s annual Health Fair is from 9 a.m. to noon at the...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
GEORGETOWN, TX
austinot.com

Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AUSTIN, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

Georgetown: Multifamily Project in Wolf Lakes Village Breaks Ground

Georgetown (Williamson County) —Novak Brothers Development has broken ground on a 12-acre parcel located inside of the new, master development Wolf Lakes Village. Construction began this week on Rise 510, a 301-unit, luxury, multifamily Novak community with completion expected summer of 2024. The development will feature first-class amenities on...
GEORGETOWN, TX

