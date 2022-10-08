Read full article on original website
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
Oregon blaze latest major wildfire to engulf US West
A massive wildfire burned out of control Monday in Oregon forcing residents to flee and threatening towns and thousands of homes, in the latest blaze to scorch the US West during a blistering summer. Dozens of active infernos in California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and other western states have ravaged more...
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
Salmon-Challis National Forest has 1 new fire
The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had one new fire in the last week. The post Salmon-Challis National Forest has 1 new fire appeared first on Local News 8.
Wildfires are burning away snow in the American West
This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO
One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
Wild horses found shot in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest
Wild horse advocates are outraged after at least 12 horses were found dead in the Apache Forest near Alpine in far eastern Arizona. They say the horses had all been shot. The animals have been the focus of a legal battle between the U.S. Forest Service, which considers the horses stray livestock, and animal advocates who say they date back generations and should be treated no differently than deer, elk, or any other animals that live in the area.
Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire
Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
Colorado Search Teams Find More Human Remains 1 Mile From Skull Near Adams Park
Last week, an out-of-state hunter discovered a human skull in Routt County’s Adams Park in Colorado. The hunter’s gruesome discovery then inspired a search by local search and rescue units. Amid their efforts, the teams located further human remains one mile away from where the skull was originally found.
Slick Ear Fire sends smoke into the air above Umatilla National Forest
LA GRANDE, Ore. — If you are in the area of the Umatilla National Forest, you may notice some smoke in the air. Firefighters and forest officials are observing the Slick Ear Fire, which has been active since Sept. 14 but more recently reached heavier fuel. In a social...
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
Grizzlies being trapped in Grand Teton
National Park biologists in cooperation with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will conduct capture operations within Grand Teton National Park starting today to November 1. When bear trapping activities are being conducted, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of...
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
One dead, multiple injured after motorboat accident at Grand Canyon National Park
One person was killed and multiple people were injured after a motorboat flipped over on the Colorado River within Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday, according to a statement posted on the park's Twitter account. The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado...
The Sand Creek Massacre site will be expanded to preserve Native American tribes' sacred land
The announcement of the expansion of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site by more than 3,000 acres is welcome news for the governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.
‘The US dammed us up’: how drought is threatening Navajo ties to ancestral lands
As climate crisis chokes Arizona, tribal regions often lack natural resources and are most vulnerable to the impacts of drought
Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim Transitioning To Winter Operations
Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim will transition to day-use operations on October 16, the day the Grand Canyon Lodge and North Rim campground will close, leaving limited services for visitors. Additionally, the entrance gate on State Route 67, which provides vehicle access to the North Rim, will be...
Person recovered at Arches National Park identified as Virginia woman
MOAB, Utah — A dead woman recovered from Arches National Park on Sunday, Oct. 1 has been identified as Yaroslavna Ksenjek, from Arlington, Virginia. Ksenjek was 33 but the cause of her death has not been determined. Ksenjek was named by the National Park Service Wednesday evening in a...
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
