piratepat2
2d ago
Take your wind farms back to China Bill Gates@ We don't want that eye pollution in Wyoming! It's a waste of land and little energy doesn't compensate for the damage! Stay in Washington Gates!
Reply(1)
6
Sitting Dove
2d ago
Bird and wildlife killers. And there how's our. views, why we all live here. All so California can charge their teslas. Total bullslit. I wonder what bullets do to the electronics and mechanicals in these things. I've heard each one contains 70 gallons of lubricating oil.
Reply
3
John Cook
1d ago
windfall for California our politicians are looking for more money for their pet projects and Wyoming gets stuck with the cleanup at our expense
Reply
2
