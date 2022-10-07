What is déjà vu? Psychologists are exploring this creepy feeling of having already lived through an experience before

Read full article on original website
Related
sciencealert.com
The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained
Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Your eyes could show when you're going to die, according to study
Your eyes do not only offer an inlet to your soul, but they can tell a lot about your health and longevity. A new study is suggesting that a simple eye test could predict how long you live. The research which has been described as the first of its kind, could be useful in determining the impact of certain diseases on a person’s longevity.
Dental cavity microbes create cluster and lead to illness, scientists suggest
This coverage, which you will read shortly, will once again remind you how important oral health is. A study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine shows that the fungus Candida albicans and the bacteria Streptococcus mutans are both involved in cavity formation. Published in...
scitechdaily.com
A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why
Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
All People With Blue Eyes Share A Common Ancestor
If you have blue eyes and encounter another azure-eyed person, you can confidently say, “Hey there, cousin!” Scientists have determined that, until a specific gene mutated, all humans had brown eyes. In 2008, a team of researchers at the University of Copenhagen pinpointed a genetic mutation that occurred...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
studyfinds.org
Children exposed to air pollution before age 5 show significant changes to brain structure
BARCELONA, Spain — Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy and in early childhood can significantly alter a kid’s brain size and structure, finds a new study from Spain. Air pollution impacted brain connections in children the most in the first 8.5 years, although children before age five experienced the greatest changes.
studyfinds.org
Video games can trigger deadly irregular heart rhythms in kids, study warns
PHILADELPHIA — Video games can trigger deadly irregular heart rhythms in kids, according to new research. A team in Australia says gaming can be as dangerous as competitive sports such as football and rugby. The contests are so emotionally charged that they have been behind fatal heart attacks in...
Healthline
Can COVID-19 Affect Your Voice?
Laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, the area that houses your vocal cords. A common side effect of laryngitis is hoarseness, which changes the quality and character of your voice. Some case reports and studies have found that COVID-19 can cause laryngitis and change how your voice sounds. While...
technologynetworks.com
A New Function of the Cerebellum Has Been Discovered
The cerebellum is known primarily for regulation of movement. Researchers at the University of Basel have now discovered that the cerebellum also plays an important role in remembering emotional experiences. The study appears in the journal PNAS. Both positive and negative emotional experiences are stored particularly well in memory. This...
Comments / 0