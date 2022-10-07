Read full article on original website
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
Maywood Nonprofit Gets $450K Grant From ComEd
PLCCA officials hand out resources at an event. | Courtesy ComEd. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Maywood nonprofit was recently named among three nonprofits to receive $1.4 million in grants focused on clean energy provided by ComEd. Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action (PLCCA)...
Apply now: $12K possible for selected Cook Co. residents through new program
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
Village Hall Closed Monday, October 10, 2022
Flossmoor Village Hall and Flossmoor Public Works will be closed to the public on Monday, October 10. The Police Department front counter will remain open. Village Hall and the Public Works Department will reopen on Tuesday, October 11.
Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF
The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?
Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors.
Week in Review: 'Stranger Things' returns to suburbs • free Crocs • where to trick-or-treat this Halloween
CHICAGO - A Plainfield home attracts people from across the country with "Stranger Things" display, Crocs gave away thousands of free shoes to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and one Chicago suburb was voted one of the safest places to trick-or-treat this Halloween: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
What's the Best Elementary Schools in Chicago?
My wife and I love the city are really loathe to make the traditional migration to the suburbs to raise our newborn baby. I’m looking to buy a place to keep for the next 5-10 years, so ideally we’d move somewhere with a good elementary school and maybe more.
Staff scrambling for supplies due to high demand for cooking class at South Side school
CHICAGO - When an entry-level cooking class was announced at Lindblom Math & Science Academy in Englewood, demand to enroll was so high that it left staff scrambling to procure enough supplies. "We didn't know we would get 90-plus students to sign up," said Teacher Paul DeRonne. But that's just...
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
Illinois's public education system ought to be burned to the ground
The public education system in Illinois is so egregious that families who send their children to its schools might as well not send them at all. That’s the takeaway from a new report highlighting the many educational failures in the state’s schools, which were struggling to meet basic standards of learning well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Two of the Top 15 Hardest Colleges to get into are in Illinois
A list has come out from a new website ranking the Top 50 Hardest Colleges to get Accepted into for 2023, and right near the top of the list sit two of the best Universities in the Land of Lincoln. According to cbsnews.com, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the...
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone
Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
Metra train collides with car in Chicago's Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A Metra train collided with a car on Chicago's South Side in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon. Metra confirms outbound Rock Island train #113 was involved in a crash with a car at West 111th Street near Marshfield Avenue. There are multiple injuries, but no fatalities at this time,...
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
