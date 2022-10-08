Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Related
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Trump's message to Republicans on abortion
Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Every Anti-Abortion Republican Who Has Defended Herschel Walker
Former President Donald Trump said that Walker was being "slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media."
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
"Terrible timing, terrible tactics": Fox News host scolds Graham for hurting GOP with abortion bill
Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for the "terrible timing" of his federal abortion ban bill on Tuesday. If passed, the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act would federally ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, extending abortion restrictions to blue states. Unveiled less...
Utah GOP Rep. John Curtis on abortion: ‘I wish women could make this decision’
Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) said on Thursday that he wishes “women could make this decision” while discussing abortion laws in the state. “I wish, as a man, I didn’t have to make this decision,” Curtis said at a debate on Thursday night. “I wish women could make this decision.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
The Supreme Court May Soon Gut What’s Left Of The Voting Rights Act
Alabama Republicans' argument for a race-blind approach to redistricting could lead to the "biggest decline in Black and Latino representation in generations."
House Republicans again shut down Dems’ attempt to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
Republicans who control the state House on Wednesday shut down an attempt from Democrats to tie-bar every bill being considered to a measure that would repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, declaring the effort “dilatory.”. The gag rule used by the GOP majority is a rarely used mechanism that...
Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
MSNBC
New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal
A new report shows Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker urged his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion after allegedly paying for the first one. Meantime, the Justice Department tells Trump’s legal team it suspects he still has some documents. Plus, a Georgia prosecutor is seeking testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in the 2020 election probe. And as the first week of testimony wraps in the Oath Keepers sedition trial, the jury learns the group’s leader urged the former President to invoke the Insurrection Act.Oct. 8, 2022.
KESQ
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
Political Rewind: Walker urged ex to get 2nd abortion; Race for governor is overshadowed
Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democrats stick to abortion, Republicans highlight economy as days wind down to early in-person voting
North Carolina Democrats began a statewide tour Monday in the final days leading up to the start of early in-person voting to highlight the election’s potential impact on abortion access as Republicans point to economic concerns driving more undecided voters.
WJCL
Herschel Walker Georgia Senate campaign fires political director
(CNN) -- Herschel Walker's Senate campaign cut ties with its political director on Wednesday, CNN has learned, the move coming just days after The Daily Beast reported that the Georgia Republican paid for a woman's abortion more than a decade ago. The departure of Taylor Crowe, who previously held the...
Supreme Court Justices Question Alabama's Argument To Gut The Voting Rights Act
In Merrill v. Milligan, Alabama asked the court to overturn 40 years of precedent. But both liberal and conservative justices questioned the state's argument.
Thousands in US join abortion rights protests ahead of elections
Thousands marched in cities across the United States on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of the federal right to abortion and to urge voters to turn out in a Democratic "blue wave" in next month's key midterm elections. Others wore blue -- the color of the Democratic Party -- and carried huge flags and banners calling for a symbolic "blue wave" of voters to go to the polls on November 8.
Comments / 0