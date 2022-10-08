ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's message to Republicans on abortion

Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
POTUS
Reason.com

Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal

A new report shows Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker urged his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion after allegedly paying for the first one. Meantime, the Justice Department tells Trump’s legal team it suspects he still has some documents. Plus, a Georgia prosecutor is seeking testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in the 2020 election probe. And as the first week of testimony wraps in the Oath Keepers sedition trial, the jury learns the group’s leader urged the former President to invoke the Insurrection Act.Oct. 8, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
KESQ

Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Walker urged ex to get 2nd abortion; Race for governor is overshadowed

Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Herschel Walker Georgia Senate campaign fires political director

(CNN) -- Herschel Walker's Senate campaign cut ties with its political director on Wednesday, CNN has learned, the move coming just days after The Daily Beast reported that the Georgia Republican paid for a woman's abortion more than a decade ago. The departure of Taylor Crowe, who previously held the...
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Thousands in US join abortion rights protests ahead of elections

Thousands marched in cities across the United States on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of the federal right to abortion and to urge voters to turn out in a Democratic "blue wave" in next month's key midterm elections. Others wore blue -- the color of the Democratic Party -- and carried huge flags and banners calling for a symbolic "blue wave" of voters to go to the polls on November 8.
WASHINGTON, DC

