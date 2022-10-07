ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Woman held in Excelsior Springs kidnapping had been captive since last month: Charges

Update: Timothy M. Haslett appeared in Clay County Circuit Court to face kidnapping and rape charges in the Excelsior Springs case. That story is posted here. A woman who escaped captivity in an Excelsior Springs home had been raped repeatedly while being kept in a room designed to hold her hostage since sometime in early September, according to charging documents filed Tuesday in Clay County Circuit Court.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO

