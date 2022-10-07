Update: Timothy M. Haslett appeared in Clay County Circuit Court to face kidnapping and rape charges in the Excelsior Springs case. That story is posted here. A woman who escaped captivity in an Excelsior Springs home had been raped repeatedly while being kept in a room designed to hold her hostage since sometime in early September, according to charging documents filed Tuesday in Clay County Circuit Court.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO