A Report on short term rental petition & proposal to Board Of Supes — Housing Action Team’s Short Term Rental Proposal Status report. In an early June’22 Board of Supervisors meeting, The Housing Action Team submitted a petition with 600 Mendocino county resident signatures requesting that the Board develop and Implement a Short Term Ordinance for the county immediately, that the county needs to monitor the TOT (bed tax) payments BY STRs, AND That the Board OF Supes consider imposing a limit to the number STRS allowable along the coast to 2% of housing instead of the current roughly 4-5%, by imposing a moratorium until SHT below 2% on coast.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO