ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Comments / 1

Related
theava.com

Gimme Shelter! Now!

A Report on short term rental petition & proposal to Board Of Supes — Housing Action Team’s Short Term Rental Proposal Status report. In an early June’22 Board of Supervisors meeting, The Housing Action Team submitted a petition with 600 Mendocino county resident signatures requesting that the Board develop and Implement a Short Term Ordinance for the county immediately, that the county needs to monitor the TOT (bed tax) payments BY STRs, AND That the Board OF Supes consider imposing a limit to the number STRS allowable along the coast to 2% of housing instead of the current roughly 4-5%, by imposing a moratorium until SHT below 2% on coast.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
theava.com

Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Warm Weekend | Downtown Meeting | Whitesboro Dinner | Youth Basketball | PO Scam | Motorcycle Accident | Dog Kennels | Tony Anderson | Leash Law | Meet Priscilla | Norman Williamson | 1880 Logging | AVUSD News | Marijuana Marathon | Creek Crossing | Enough Pot | Old Mendocino | Equity Program | Rib Dinner | Bostrodamus | Wood Spirit | Murray Case | Sierra Water | Old Growth | Accidental Goose | Yesterday's Catch | Last Resort | Proxy War | Putin Right | Ukraine News | Devastation | Abolish CIA | Kali Ma | Marco Radio | Ax Trick | Loretta Lynn | Gas Prices | War Talk | Evergreen | Fed Pardon | JW Training | ISL Theory | Pudding Creek | Totalitarian Democracy | Intersection | Ukraine | General Syrski | Guesswork News | Greek Politics | Guys Alone | Murder | Gorilla Guy | Must Change.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fort Bragg, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Fort Bragg, CA
mendofever.com

What Is Up With That Fence Being Built Along Highway 101 Near Ukiah?

Though seemingly innocuous, an ongoing construction project along Highway 101 between two major Ukiah arteries has many readers asking, “what exactly is going on?” Well, you asked, and we got some answers. Starting this summer, Caltrans has been installing a black, mesh fence along both the north and...
UKIAH, CA
theava.com

240 lb Tuna Caught Off Fort Bragg

Over the past month, anglers fishing the offshore waters of the Northern California Coast from Bodega Bay to Crescent City have hooked an array of exotic warm water pelagic species, including striped marlin, dorado and three species of tuna: yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin. The majority of these warm water travelers...
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley, and Hopland: Take a Brief Survey on Your Transportation Needs

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. They are inviting residents of these communities to provide input via a 5-minute E-Survey on their project website at bit.ly/MCOGMobility.
HOPLAND, CA
mendofever.com

A Structure Is on Fire on Sherwood Road North of Willits

A woodframe building is on fire in the 25700 block of Sherwood Road northwest of Willits, according to emergency personnel on scene speaking to dispatch over the radio. They note that powerlines are down. Sherwood Road will be shut down at mile marker 2.73 near Lupine Drive, the Incident Commander...
WILLITS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shenanigans#City Hall#City Attorney#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local#Fort Bragg City Council
theava.com

October 9, 2022

Mild Dry | Flu Season | Giant Burger | Cecilia Pardini | Sheriff's Message | Tex Summit | Pet Lane | AV Events | Early Sawmill | Ed Notes | Log Train | Wildcats Win | Cleone Pier | Brass Quintet | 1889 Hiatts | Hugh Scaramella | Yesterday's Catch | Ian Aftermath | Roof Rack | American Politics | Cleone Store | Identifications | Norway/US | Draymond Apology | Backyard Coyote | Marco Radio | Beer Day | Jesus WTF | Fact Checker | Manning Conscience | Illumination | Assange Persecution | This Week | Iranian Protest | Ukraine | Ukraine Reporter | Not Bluffing | Slideshow | Russia Hysteria | Titanic Chain | Global Cooperation | Social Networking.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley — bail set at $800K

UPDATE, 10/7/22 — Bail has been set at $800,000 for 19-year-old Christopher Franklin Hill, who has been charged with murder in the killing of Aaron Joseph Vossler, 18. Court records allege the murder weapon was a firearm. Hill remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court for plea entry at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The defendant is being represented by the Mendocino County Public Defender.
POTTER VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy