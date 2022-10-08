Read full article on original website
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Yorkie Pom Dog Breed Profile
The Yorkie Pom dog breed is a feisty pup who is desperate for attention and affection. Learn more about living with this designer breed!. The lovable Yorkie Pom is a crossbreed from mixing the Yorkshire Terrier with a Pomeranian. It goes by the names Yoranian, Yorkie Pom Terrier, and Porkie.
14 orange tabby cat facts that may surprise you
Full of fire and spunk, orange tabby cats make for the purfect companions if you're after a feline friend that stands out from the crowd. Orange tabby cats have captivated us for centuries and it's not hard to see why. With their sunny and social personalities, head-turning markings and chatty and affectionate natures, they're some of the most adored of our feline friends and make wonderful pets for anyone in search of a true companion.
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for First-Time Owners
Are you thinking about adopting a mixed dog breed? Is this your first time owning a dog as well?. No worries! We’re here to give you a sneak peek at the best mixed breed dogs for first-time owners. Is there anything one should do before adopting? Besides preparation, one...
How Dogs See, According to a Veterinary Ophthalmologist
With their uncanny ability to sniff out treats in a cupboard or hear a whistle from over a mile away, most pet parents are keenly aware of their dogs’ fantastic senses of smell and hearing. But when it comes to vision, people have the upper hand – at least sometimes. Jaycie Reisberg, DVM, DACVO, a veterinary ophthalmologist at MedVet Salt Lake City, talked to Yahoo! about how dogs see.
7 Best Dogs for Agility That Make Great Pets
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries. And it’s no wonder why – they’re loyal, loving, and make great companions. But did you know that some dogs are also incredibly agile?. That’s right, there are certain breeds of dogs that are...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Frito!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2022
Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff. Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog
“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
Golden Retriever Jumping for Joy as Parents Return From Trip Melts Hearts
An adorable video of an excited Golden Retriever reuniting with its owners after they went away for a week on holiday has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views. Posted by @tobey.shenobi, and captioned: "When mom and dad come home after a week away," the video shows an excited Golden Retriever in a garden suddenly realizing that one of his owners has come home.
Why is my dog spinning in circles? A vet explains
If you've noticed your dog spinning in circles, you may begin to wonder is it simply quirky behavior or do they require veterinary attention?. There are numerous causes of spinning in circles in dogs, and identifying the root of the behavior is key in determining the appropriate treatment, if any is required.
Dog Pile With Golden Retriever Puppy on Top Dubbed 'Cuteness Overload'
A viral video of a golden retriever "dog pile" has melted hearts online after it was shared on a popular social media platform. The video, which can be seen here, was shared by TikTok user mattrichens18. In the 16-second clip, the three dogs can be seen playing together in a...
Chirori the Therapy Dog
The title of Japan’s most famous dog undisputedly goes to Hachikō, whose incredible story has been passed on for generations through books and films, even getting a Hollywood adaptation. Compared to him, Chirori the Therapy Dog is more than a bit obscure, even to the general Japanese public, but pay Tsukijigawa-Ginza Park a visit and visitors will find a lifelike sculpture dedicated to the dog.
CVAS: Meet Frappe and Gypsy, pets of the week
Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
Sheepdog Poodle Mix – Sheepadoodle Traits And Needs
The Sheepadoodle is a popular sheepdog Poodle mix. It’s a cross between an Old English Sheepdog and a Poodle. Poodles come in three sizes and the size your sheepdog Poodle mix will reach once full grown, will depend on the Poodle parent. Most Sheepadoodles have a Standard Poodle parent rather than one of the smaller Poodle breeds. So these tend to be big dogs weighing up to 80lbs and sometimes more.
