Fort Bragg City Council Election Shenanigans
I would like to respond to the Community Column authored by City Council candidate and local activist Mary Rose Kaczorowski published in the September 22, 2022 Advocate, which is pasted below for context. In her column, she discussed the local controversy involving the City Council election involving the City Clerk, who is Fort Bragg’s elections official, and incumbent councilmembers Tess-Albin Smith and Lindy Peters, both of whom are running for new terms.
Gimme Shelter! Now!
A Report on short term rental petition & proposal to Board Of Supes — Housing Action Team’s Short Term Rental Proposal Status report. In an early June’22 Board of Supervisors meeting, The Housing Action Team submitted a petition with 600 Mendocino county resident signatures requesting that the Board develop and Implement a Short Term Ordinance for the county immediately, that the county needs to monitor the TOT (bed tax) payments BY STRs, AND That the Board OF Supes consider imposing a limit to the number STRS allowable along the coast to 2% of housing instead of the current roughly 4-5%, by imposing a moratorium until SHT below 2% on coast.
