Forsyth winning games, making history
FORSYTH, Mo– Hello everyone, welcome to week seven of the high school football season and 1st & 10. Every program measures success if different ways, KOLR 10’s Dan Lindblad is in Forsyth where 2022 has been special. The Forsyth Panthers are still a young team. But Friday night they can claim their first football conference […]
Photos: Republic Youth Football vs Branson (5th Grade)
Republic Youth Football – 5th Grade (October 8, 2022)
Branson High School sophomore given national FBLA post
A Branson High School sophomore will help craft the social media message for a national student organization. Clara Dean has been named as a Social Media Ambassador for National High School Future Business Leaders of America. Dean was chosen out of over 250 students nationwide who sought the position. “I...
GoFundMe campaign aims to help broadcaster Art Hains get back on his feet
An online fundraising campaign has been established to support mounting medical bills and family expenses as broadcaster Art Hains battles serious complications of the West Nile Virus. The goal of the GoFundMe page, is to raise $250,000. Hains, the longtime play-by-play man for Missouri State University sports, as well as...
Scott Barron, 46, Springfield (Roller)
Mr. Scott Barron, 46, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Springfield. He was born on June 14, 1976 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas to Robert and Diane (Fountain) Barron. Scott was loved dearly by his family and many friends. He will be deeply missed. Scott was an Air Force veteran. He enjoyed attending church at First Assembly of God and Royal Rangers. He also loved kayaking, camping, planting flowers, cooking, and just hanging out with friends and family. His family was very important to him especially during the holidays when he got to decorate and have fun with everyone. He was a happy, kind, fun, considerate, respectful, and helpful person full of love and smiles that will be greatly missed.
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
Greene County deputies arrest 3 following pursuit and crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested three people after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Saturday night. Deputies say the pursuit started near Chestnut and Hillcrest. It ended near Park and Chestnut. Investigators say the driver crashed into a utility pole. Nobody suffered any...
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Garth Brooks fans are demanding their money back after they say the trip to a Missouri arena turned into a nightmare.
Two rushed to hospital after two cars collide at 32nd and Duquesne
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening reports of a crash at 32nd and Duquesne Rd alerted Joplin Police Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene we learn two passenger cars collided, nearly head-on. Two people in one vehicle were...
Springfield crash takes out power at intersection, two people hurt
A Sunday afternoon crash left a Springfield intersection without power and sent two people to the hospital.
Stone County, Mo. man dies in a UTV crash on Saturday
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly UTV crash in Stone County. John Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash off Joe Bald Road near Kimberling City around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say Ruetschi drove off of the roadway and overturned. He died at the scene of the crash.
Teen dead after Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
Report: Springfield named 4th most dangerous college town in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As summer ends and a new school year begins, students look for the safest college towns to call home for the next four years. Statistically, Springfield may not be your best choice. According to an August report by SafeWise, Springfield ranks fourth among the 10 most dangerous college towns in America. The ranking […]
Pickup rear ended and overturned near Oronogo
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, October 8, 2022, reports of a two-vehicle crash along MO-96 near CR240 alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Oronogo Police assisted. On scene...
Police investigate shots fired at vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a vehicle riddled with bullets in Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers heard multiple shots on the northside at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Their investigation led them to the 1700 block of N Washington Avenue. Officers found a vehicle with numerous bullet holes.
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
2 injured in 3-car crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a three-car crash in north Springfield on Sunday. Officers responded to Kearney and Grant around 6 p.m. Investigators say they initially received a call about a car going the wrong way. As they searched for the driver, officers came...
