ballstatesports.com
Cardinals Fell in Hard-Faught Battle to Broncos
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State soccer team returned to the pitch for a Mid-American Conference matchup with Western Michigan on Sunday. The Broncos knocked off the Cardinals 2-0. "Credit to Western, they brought more of an edge today than we did consistently," said Head CoachJosh Rife. "That's the beauty of the MAC, anyone on any given day can drop a game if they don't bring everything they have. I thought we continued to battle to the end, but at the end of the day, just not enough overall quality. There are still plenty of games to play and we will start preparing for the next match,"
ballstatesports.com
Field Hockey’s Valiant Effort Comes Up Short Against Big Ten Foe Michigan State
MUNCIE, Ind. - The Ball State field hockey team (6-6) put up a good fight against Big Ten foe Michigan State (6-6), but ultimately fell, 5-3, to the Spartans on Sunday afternoon at the Briner Sports Complex. Junior Michaela Graney, senior Kerrianne McClay and freshman Fleur Knopert all three landed...
ballstatesports.com
Cardinals Fly to Ohio for Rocket Classic
MUNCIE, Ind – The Ball State women's golf team is back in action on Monday for the first two rounds of the Rocket Classic, hosted by Toledo. The tournament will be played at the Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton, Ohio. Sarah Gallagher, Jasmine Driscoll, Payton Bennett, Madelin Boyd,...
ballstatesports.com
Men’s Tennis Wins Three of the Four Flights at BSU Invite
MUNCIE, Ind. - The Ball State men's tennis team ended its three-day competition weekend on a high note at its 38th annual fall invitational Sunday afternoon at the Cardinal Creek Tennis Center. The Cardinals posted an overall singles mark of 20-10 while earning a 7-5 doubles ledger. Ball State competed...
ballstatesports.com
Defense shines as Ball State earns hard-fought win at Central Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Same team. Different formula. While it was the offense that showed out the previous week, Ball State's defense took center stage and put forth an impressive display to key a hard-fought 17-16 win at Central Michigan Saturday inside Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Cardinals improved to 3-3 overall...
WKYC
Fans honor Cleveland Guardians drummer John Adams at Progressive Field with sign and messages
CLEVELAND — During Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, fans continued to show their love and support for legendary drummer John Adams. A sign with messages from fans was hung at Progressive Field during the American League Wild Card Game 2 that read, "Keep Rockin' John!"
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
Akron organizations to lead March with Akron demanding justice for Jayland Walker, calling for unity Oct. 10
AKRON, Ohio – The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple are holding March with Akron, a march for community members to demand justice for Jayland Walker and call for unity on Monday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Grace Park, according to a news release issued by the organizations.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
gohsonline.com
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl
It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously Abandoned
Ohio is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Cleveland officials looking for missing woman
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Pasierb was last seen in the area of West 25th Street...
No injuries in blaze at Akron pizza shop; fire crews still on-scene
Firefighting crews are at an Akron pizza shop along Sand Run Road. Live video of the scene shows a haze of smoke billowing from Pavona's Pizza Joint, 32 Sand Run Road, near the West Market Street Intersection.
Ohio elementary students petition to change trick or treat date
The first is if the 31st falls on a Friday, which would conflict with high school football, and if it falls on a Sunday, which might conflict with family worship.
Akron mayor asks for calm after death of 12YO, 6YO during funeral procession
12-year-old Tymar Allen and a 6-year-old were killed during a funeral procession that resulted in a car accident that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
Victim in Akron fatal shooting identified as California man
AKRON, Ohio — Officials say a California man was the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday near downtown that resulted in the arrest of an Akron man. Daniel Stein, 58, of Studio City, Calif., died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eric Pursley, 22, of Akron, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting, police say.
2nd child dies in crash during OH funeral procession
A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said.
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
