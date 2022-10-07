(Grand Island, NE) - The Northwest softball team punched their ticket back to the state softball tournament with two wins in the district final round over Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli defeating the Cardinal Pride by the scores of 10-2 and 12-0. The Vikings would go yard four times on the day with Reyse Zobel and Kyra Ray each hitting a 2 run home run. Avyn Urbanski hit two solo shots, one in each game. The Vikings have now won 16 in a row and advance to state with a 29-3. The other five teams as of Friday that have advanced to the state tournament include Seward, Wahoo, Bennington, Blair, and Elkhorn. Saturday will feature two series with Norris at Scottsbluff and Beatrice at Waverly. Below catch interviews with Tyson Havranek of the KRGI Sports Network catching up with Avyn Urbanski & Reyse Zobel after the district final games on Friday. State tournament coverage for Viking softball will air on KRGI 1430/105.5 & krgi.com. Northwest will play at 9:00 am on Wednesday, October 12th with the opponent to be announced.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO