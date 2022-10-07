Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
howafrica.com
Profiling Alexa Canady, The First African American To Become A Neurosurgeon
Dr. Alexa Irene Canady broke gender and colour barriers by becoming the first American woman and first black person to become a neurosurgeon. Canady was born in Lansing, Michigan in 1950 to Elizabeth Hortense Canady and Dr. Clinton Canady, Jr., a dentist – her father from the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and her mother from Fisk University.
'Team' effort of alumni, dozens of donors behind major upgrades to Muskegon athletic facilities
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Spearheaded by a group of dozens of donors, many of whom being district alumni, a number of the athletic facilities at Muskegon High School recently underwent a series of upgrades. Among them, the school’s new fitness facility, which, as of September, includes a suite of fully...
On strike: The 1911 furniture workers’ war of attrition
The tension had been building for years, but in 1911, most of Grand Rapids’ furniture workers had had enough and walked off the job. After four months of uncertainty and a back-and-forth war of words, the strikers eventually cracked and returned to work, giving the city a legacy as an anti-union town.
Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’
With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics. The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
mibiz.com
Grand Rapids med device startup attracts $1M bridge investment led by Mayo Clinic
GRAND RAPIDS — The $1 million raised from investors brings The Patient Co. closer to the marketplace for a device designed to assist nurses and other care providers in safely moving patients. The Mayo Clinic led the bridge financing round for the Grand Rapids-based Patient Co., which also has...
Detroit News
State board OKs $60M wastewater pipe for West Michigan dairies, food businesses
The state's economic development board has approved a $60 million grant for a wastewater infrastructure project in the Muskegon area that several food-processing businesses say is needed to expand their operations in West Michigan. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved the taxpayer grant Wednesday to help fund the construction of...
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
Commissioner faces challenger in contest for Kalamazoo County board seat
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Democrat Anthony Bates, 50, and Republican John Gisler, 78, are competing in the upcoming Nov. 8 election to represent District 6 on the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. MLive has partnered with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters to publish a voters guide for candidates across Michigan....
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
whtc.com
Hope Humbled, GVSU Grand in Saturday Road Tests; Lions & Bears Hit Road on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 8, 2022) – Jack Bush threw for four touchdowns, three to Mark Tocco, as the Albion Britons defeated visiting Hope on Saturday afternoon, 30-10. The Flying Dutchmen take on the Scots at Alma next Saturday, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
See inside old Michigan firehouse converted in multi-unit residence
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Sitting in the shadows of downtown sits a beautifully restored firehouse that recently landed on the market. The unique property that once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s, has been transformed into a multi-unit residence.
Albion wins big against Hope in MIAA Battle
Quarterback Jack Bush also had a standout game. He was 27/39 with 347 total yards and four scores. Final score 30-10
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Red Geranium Café in Grand Rapids area offers no frills, but good food
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a breakfast spot with tons of gluten-free options and organic acai bowls, Red Geranium Café isn’t for you. But if you’re looking for good basic breakfast food with good service, the “Red G,” as regulars call it, is the perfect place.
Domestic violence charge casts shadow over judge's race
An attorney running for Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court judicial seat, contends he was striking a chair with a belt, not his girlfriend as suggested by the video shot by an office worker
KDPS officer dies after battle with leukemia
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the community are mourning the loss of an officer.
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 7 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in the high school football season, every game carries playoff implications, and every block and every tackle are made with a little more urgency. That was certainly the case around Kalamazoo on Friday, as several contests came down to the wire, including Portage...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 7 rewind: Pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams fall
It was a rough night for a pair of undefeated, state-ranked Grand Rapids area football teams Friday. West Catholic and Belding both suffered its first losses of the season.
