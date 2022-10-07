It’s been a while since Malcolm in the Middle ended, but now and then, we stop and think about the way that some of our shows ended, and it’s fun to think about what might have happened to the characters that drove the various stories that we were given week by week. Malcolm in the Middle was an odd show at times since there were a lot of different points of view, and each brother, as well as the parents, Lois and Hal, had their own issues to deal with throughout the many seasons this show managed to last. At one point, it sounds as though the star, Frankie Muniz, was ready to hang it up and become a professional race car driver, but up until that moment, the show was a laugh riot most of the time and provided enough visual humor to keep itself alive for several years. It’s one of the shows that people can say they grew up with since it was possible to watch the cast grow and develop over the years.

