College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo
Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans
The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
Skip Bayless Calls Oklahoma The 'Most Overrated Team In College Football History'
Three weeks ago Skip Bayless was saying Oklahoma looks like a legitimate playoff contender this season. The tide has turned. The Sooners have lost three straight games. Saturday's outcome was by far the worst. Texas took Oklahoma to the woodshed on Saturday, walloping the Sooners 49-0 in the Red River...
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Michigan, Texas, UCLA, USC victorious
Week 6 of the college football season featured an action-packed slate, highlighted by UCLA's impressive victory over Utah in a top-25 showdown. Kicking off the action, No. 4 Michigan outlasted Indiana, No. 17 TCU won a thriller on the road over No. 19 Kansas and No. 8 Tennessee topped No. 25 LSU. Elsewhere, one of college football's biggest rivalries — the Red River Showdown — got ugly as Texas went on the road and dominated Oklahoma.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
College football scores, games, updates: Tennessee-LSU, TCU-Kansas, Utah-UCLA and more
The beauty of college football will be on display in Week 6. If you looked at this list of games in the summer, you would have keyed in on two games: Alabama vs. Texas A&M and Oklahoma vs. Texas in the Red River Rivalry. But that's not the case any...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: No. 17 TCU-Kansas, Texas-Oklahoma, more
Week 6 of the college football season is upon us. Opening the day, No. 4 Michigan is on the road to face Indiana on FOX Big Noon Kickoff, No. 17 TCU is visiting No. 19 Kansas in a heavyweight tilt on FS1, No. 25 LSU is hosting No. 8 Tennessee, and one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports is going down in Norman, OK, where the Sooners are hosting Texas in the Red River Showdown.
NFL・
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates Oklahoma
Texas manhandled Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown.Dave Adamson/Unsplash. Quinn Ewers returned to Texas' lineup on Saturday and handed Oklahoma a lopsided shutout, 49-0 in their first meeting since 1998. Longhorns' Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Fox 4 reports the Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season. Fox 4 reports that tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had two touchdown catches.
Ewers skewers Sooners! Texas quarterback tosses FOUR touchdowns as Longhorns cruise to historic 49-0 win over Oklahoma in Red River rout
Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the Texas lineup and the Longhorns handed Oklahoma its most-lopsided shutout loss ever, 49-0 on Saturday in the first meeting between the Red River rivals since 1998 with neither ranked. Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and...
ESPN reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff predictions following Week 6
Week 6 action across college football has shaken up the latest projections for the postseason College Football Playoff and bowl season. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach reshuffled their matchups heading into Week 7, which features a large slate of consequential top-25 games. Week 6 games like Alabama versus...
Texas alum Kevin Durant takes aim at Brent Venables in the midst of Red River Showdown blowout
It’s raining and pouring and downright storming in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners hosted the Red River Showdown this season vs. Texas and the Longhorns are absolutely dominating Oklahoma in front of their home crowd. With quarterback Quinn Ewers returning, the Texas offense went to work against a porous OU defense, racking up 28 points to Oklahoma’s zero in the first half.
Rob Riggle to join ESPN's 'College GameDay' as guest picker ahead of Kansas vs TCU
Every Saturday, fans flock to the site of ESPN’s “College GameDay” show. Rece Davis is joined each weekend by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso to break down all things college football. The guys analyze the day’s top storylines, speak to coaches and fans and even make a few picks on the day’s games. As they make picks, the show’s cast is joined by a celebrity guest picker.
Will Oklahoma even get to a bowl game under Brent Venables?
Brent Venables and his Oklahoma Sooners are up against it at a disastrous 3-3 on the season. At roughly the halfway point, the Oklahoma Sooners are a terrible 3-3 (0-3) on the season under first-year head coach Brent Venables. While some regression to the mean was expected in Norman, who...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: UCLA tops Utah; Washington State takes on USC
Week 6 of the college football season is in full swing, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Opening the day, No. 4 Michigan outlasted Indiana, No. 17 TCU won a thriller on the road over No. 19 Kansas and No. 8 Tennessee topped No. 25 LSU. Elsewhere, one of college football's biggest rivalries — the Red River Showdown — got ugly as Texas went on the road and dominated Oklahoma.
