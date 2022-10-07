ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

College football top plays: Michigan, Texas, UCLA, USC victorious

Week 6 of the college football season featured an action-packed slate, highlighted by UCLA's impressive victory over Utah in a top-25 showdown. Kicking off the action, No. 4 Michigan outlasted Indiana, No. 17 TCU won a thriller on the road over No. 19 Kansas and No. 8 Tennessee topped No. 25 LSU. Elsewhere, one of college football's biggest rivalries — the Red River Showdown — got ugly as Texas went on the road and dominated Oklahoma.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

College football top plays: No. 17 TCU-Kansas, Texas-Oklahoma, more

Week 6 of the college football season is upon us. Opening the day, No. 4 Michigan is on the road to face Indiana on FOX Big Noon Kickoff, No. 17 TCU is visiting No. 19 Kansas in a heavyweight tilt on FS1, No. 25 LSU is hosting No. 8 Tennessee, and one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports is going down in Norman, OK, where the Sooners are hosting Texas in the Red River Showdown.
Larry Lease

Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates Oklahoma

Texas manhandled Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown.Dave Adamson/Unsplash. Quinn Ewers returned to Texas' lineup on Saturday and handed Oklahoma a lopsided shutout, 49-0 in their first meeting since 1998. Longhorns' Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Fox 4 reports the Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season. Fox 4 reports that tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had two touchdown catches.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Texas alum Kevin Durant takes aim at Brent Venables in the midst of Red River Showdown blowout

It’s raining and pouring and downright storming in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners hosted the Red River Showdown this season vs. Texas and the Longhorns are absolutely dominating Oklahoma in front of their home crowd. With quarterback Quinn Ewers returning, the Texas offense went to work against a porous OU defense, racking up 28 points to Oklahoma’s zero in the first half.
AUSTIN, TX
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Rob Riggle to join ESPN's 'College GameDay' as guest picker ahead of Kansas vs TCU

Every Saturday, fans flock to the site of ESPN’s “College GameDay” show. Rece Davis is joined each weekend by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso to break down all things college football. The guys analyze the day’s top storylines, speak to coaches and fans and even make a few picks on the day’s games. As they make picks, the show’s cast is joined by a celebrity guest picker.
LAWRENCE, KS
FanSided

Will Oklahoma even get to a bowl game under Brent Venables?

Brent Venables and his Oklahoma Sooners are up against it at a disastrous 3-3 on the season. At roughly the halfway point, the Oklahoma Sooners are a terrible 3-3 (0-3) on the season under first-year head coach Brent Venables. While some regression to the mean was expected in Norman, who...
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

College football top plays: UCLA tops Utah; Washington State takes on USC

Week 6 of the college football season is in full swing, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Opening the day, No. 4 Michigan outlasted Indiana, No. 17 TCU won a thriller on the road over No. 19 Kansas and No. 8 Tennessee topped No. 25 LSU. Elsewhere, one of college football's biggest rivalries — the Red River Showdown — got ugly as Texas went on the road and dominated Oklahoma.
LOS ANGELES, CA

