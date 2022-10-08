Read full article on original website
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Falls at Navy 53-21
ANNAPOLIS, Md. –– — Navy jumped out to an early lead and continued to play its most consistent football throughout in a 53-21 victory over Tulsa Saturday in front of 30,658 fans at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Tulsa fell to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the American...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Drops 2-1 Decision at South Florida
Tulsa's 10th-ranked men's soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to South Florida on Sunday night at the Corbett Soccer Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Golden Hurricane fell to 6-2-2 on the season and 2-2-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Bulls moved to 3-3-3 overall and 2-0-2 in the league.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women’s Golf Hosts Dale McNamara Invitational Monday, Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. –– Fresh off a victory at the Barbara Nicklaus Cup, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane women's golf team return to action this week by hosting The Dale McNamara Invitational, Monday-Tuesday, October 10-11. Named for TU golf coaching legend Dale McNamara, the event will be played at the par-72, 6,233-yard Cedar Ridge Country Club course, located in Broken Arrow, Okla., a suburb of Tulsa. The 54-hole two-day tournament will play two rounds of 18 holes on Monday and the final 18 holes will be played on Tuesday. It will be a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women’s Soccer Team Claims 3-0 Win Over Houston
Three different players scored a goal to give the Tulsa women's soccer team a 3-0 win over Houston on Sunday afternoon at the Carl Lewis International Complex in Houston, Texas. TU moved to 7-4-3 on the season and 2-1-2 in American Athletic Conference play, while UH fell to 5-5-3 overall and 1-2-2 in the league.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Drops Four-Set Match To Memphis
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team fell 3-1 (21-25, 18-25, 25-21, 21-25) to the Memphis Tigers Sunday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 9-8 overall and 2-3 in AAC play. The Tulsa offense was led by outside...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Falls In Five Sets to SMU
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team took it to five sets but could not hold on, falling 3-2 (25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 12-15) to the SMU Mustangs Friday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 9-7 overall and...
Cowboys Keep Undefeated Streak, Remain In Top 10 Of AP's Top 25
The OSU Cowboys kept their undefeated streak after their win against the Red Raiders on Saturday and stayed within the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 college football poll. Last Week: Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely. The Cowboys moved down...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Kirk Herbstreit Says OSU ‘Best Team’ in Big 12 Right Now
Kansas has rightfully gotten its due for being better than anyone expected, TCU and K-State have drawn rave reviews as emerging sleepers, but when it comes to true contenders, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said Saturday that when it comes to the Big 12, Oklahoma State is the king of the castle until further notice.
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
Oklahoma State player geniusly uses fair catch to exploit rule book and ruin a Texas Tech onside kick
Oklahoma State’s Demarco Jones had one of the most heads up plays of 2022 early in his team’s game against Texas Tech. And he may set off a wave of copycats over the second half of the season. Texas Tech got the ball first and scored a TD...
okcfox.com
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted
TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
Saint Francis Health System employees honored with key to city
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum honored more than 10,000 employees of the Saint Francis Health System with a key to city Saturday night, according to Saint Francis. The key was not just for two years of non-stop COVID work, but also honored them for not closing their doors after the mass shooting that happened last June. Once out of lockdown, the hospital still received patients while also treating and attempting to save their own coworkers and patients also caught up in the violence.
Paranormal exploration set up for Claremore Belvidere Mansion
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Two Oklahoma groups are teaming up to explore history and the paranormal in Claremore. Sooner State Paranormal Society is opening up a paranormal exploration at the historic Belvidere Mansion with all proceeds going to the Rogers County Historical Society. Bryan Casey, the founder of Sooner State...
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
Tulsa State Fair comes to a close
TULSA, Okla. — As the Tulsa State Fair draws to a close the people behind the event said it’s been both safe and successful. It’s thought around a million people have visited the fair over the last 11 days and given Green Country an economic boost. The...
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
ocolly.com
Brooks back in Stillwater, take two
Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
News On 6
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
