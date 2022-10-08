Read full article on original website
Related
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
‘The Voice': Married Country Duo the Dryes Pull Off Unforgettable ‘Islands in the Stream’ Cover
Katelyn and Derek Dryes have undeniable musical chemistry. The now-married couple met on a blind date 15 years ago and have been singing together for more than a decade since. So, when they stepped foot onstage on Monday (Sept. 26) as part of Season 22’s NBC’s The Voice, they went from blind date to the blinds — literally.
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
Aly & AJ needed a bigger stage: Sisters pack in fans at ACL Fest
Aly & AJ, the sister duo who first made pop music waves in the 2000s, crammed in a large crowd of Gen Z-ers and late millennials hoping to get a hit of nostalgia on Saturday at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The artists, most famous for their track "Potential...
RELATED PEOPLE
King Crimson Documentary Set for Physical Release
King Crimson has announced the physical release of their documentary film In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50. The movie chronicles the influential prog-rock group’s career, covering everything from their multiple lineup changes, to moments of reinvention within their musical sound. The standard edition of...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Lee England, Jr. takes us "Beyond"
(October 10, 2022) With strong symphonic sweeps and African percussion pulsating across quasi-house beats, Lee England, Jr does the unimaginable on his latest single “Beyond.” On the self-penned and produced track, the celebrated violin virtuoso (often dubbed The Soul Violinist) revamps the gospel hymn “This Little Light of Mine” inside an oasis of tranquil R&B.
R.E.M. Wrestles With Writer’s Block on ‘Man on the Moon’
The song was ready. Everything was there: Bass, drums, extra percussion and a smattering of guitars. The country-rock track, recorded over numerous sessions, was ready to appear on R.E.M.’s new album. There was only one slight problem. It didn’t have a title, or lyrics, or vocals. With precious...
1972 Concert Doc ‘Elvis On Tour’ Sees The King Starting To Unravel
45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin City Limits 2022 Hulu Livestream Schedule & Details Announced
The 2022 edition of Austin City Limits Music Festival will stream this weekend on Hulu. The schedule includes Cassandra Jenkins, Jazmine Sullivan, the Chicks, Big Boi, the War on Drugs, Flume, Larry June, Muna, Spoon, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Kacey Musgraves, Kevin Morby, Nation of Language, James Blake, Omar Apollo, Slayyyter, Samia, Manchester Orchestra, Dehd, Bia, 6lack, Japanese Breakfast, Goose, and more. Check out the streaming schedule below.
withguitars.com
Domino’s Albums of 2022
“This album showcases Marshall’s exceptional ability to burrow right into the marrow of a song.” MOJO 4*. Animal Collective – Time Skiffs – February 4th 2022. “Time Skiffs is a loose, wild treat…abstract chimes, synths and gongs…every atom is in its rightful place.” MOJO 4*
Collider
Dance Your Cares Away With New 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' Picture Disc Vinyl [Exclusive]
If you grew up with Jim Henson, you’re certainly familiar with the Fraggles, the lovely little puppets at the center of Fraggle Rock, one of Henson’s most iconic creations. This year, those lovable little adventurers returned to screens with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a new series filled top to bottom with adventure — and music! And now, to celebrate those tunes, The Jim Henson Company has partnered with Lake Shore Records to release a new picture disc vinyl for the series, and Collider is excited to premiere your very first look at the beautiful new piece of wax.
NOLA.com
Judith Owen releases 'Come On & Get It,' an album of brassy ’40s and '50s jazz and big band tunes from women vocalists
Renowned jazz and blues singer Dinah Washington dated a trombone player named Gus Chappell, and that explains some of her song “Big Long Sliding Thing.” She said her tune “Long John Blues” was about her dentist, but the lyrics about getting a cavity filled sound like anything but a regular appointment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Review: Son Little Brims with Feeling on ‘Like Neptune’
It has only been a few years since Son Little’s previous album, but a lot has happened in the interim. Intensive therapy initiated by sexual abuse as a youngster helped Little (born Aaron Livingston) deal with a troubled past. He says in the promotional notes that “[t]his is the first time I’m making music for the pure joy of creating.”
Stereogum
Stream SAULT’s New Surprise EP ANGEL
The mysterious, prolific UK collective SAULT continue to crank out music on their own terms. Earlier this year, the group released their album AIR, which was a surprise in a lot of ways — partly because they released it without warning and partly because it took a slightly jarring aesthetic turn, towards ambient and contemporary classical music. Today, SAULT have followed that album with a new EP, and this one takes the group off on a whole different trip.
Bonny Light Horseman: Rolling Golden Holy review – new old-style songs from Anaïs Mitchell and co
A collection heavy on lovingly updated folk traditionals, Bonny Light Horseman’s eponymous, Grammy-nominated 2020 debut was an unalloyed pleasure, on a par with offerings from Jake Xerxes Fussell or Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. The three constituent parts of Bonny Light Horseman also run busy parallel careers; in 2019, Anaïs Mitchell’s took off with the Broadway transfer of her musical, Hadestown. Enticingly, Rolling Golden Holy reconvenes Mitchell, Eric D Johnson and multi-instrumentalist/arranger Josh Kaufman. This time, though, instead of reinterpreting canonical songs, they’ve written 10 of their own.
NPR
Bonnie Raitt performs as if no one has ever seen the show before
Bonnie Raitt has been releasing albums for over half a century. But thanks to something she learned from her father, who was a famous theater actor and singer, when Bonnie's onstage, she never performs like she's been doing it for 50 years. But whether she's singing stories she wrote herself or ones written by other people, Bonnie is a brilliant storyteller. Her new album, Just Like That, is a combination of both. In this session, Bonnie joins me for a wide-ranging conversation about the making of the album, about storytelling, and what it was like getting back on the road for her current tour.
Comments / 0