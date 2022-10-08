Read full article on original website
Clemson's backfield takes a hit
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- While most of the attrition Clemson is dealing with lies on the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers' offense has also taken a hit. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed following the (...)
blufftontoday.com
Making sense of Clemson football's injury situation — and Cade Klubnik's role on offense
It was the best performance of the season for the Clemson football defense Saturday night as the Tigers shut down Boston College, 31-3, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The fifth-ranked Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) did it while continuing to shuffle players and plug holes on that side of the ball. There are questions to be answered about what the group will look like headed into a game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2). The Seminoles are coming off a 19-17 loss to N.C. State.
What to Make of Pitt After Unimpressive Blowout Win
The Pitt Panthers have played the first half of their schedule with mixed results, which makes figuring them out difficult.
Augusta Free Press
Tony Elliott is learning the hard way that Virginia ain’t Clemson
Tony Elliott seems to think, and maybe Carla Williams thought this last December, that he can make Virginia a sort of Clemson North. We’re only halfway through his first season in Charlottesville, but the early returns are making a mockery of those expectations. And it’s not just the 2-4...
Swinney Honored to Participate in 'Red Bandana' Game
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers prepare to take on the Boston College Eagles in a meaningful game—in more ways than just one.
Clemson Moves Up in AP Poll
Clemson returns to its preseason ranking following a Week 6 victory over Boston College.
dawgnation.com
‘Realistic’ Kirby Smart: No apologies for 42-10 win, but plenty of criticism
ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t the walking, talking contradiction he might seem to be when he praises his Georgia football team one moment only to deal out harsh criticism the next. “I’m not apologizing for winning 42-10,” Smart said after Georgia exploded for three touchdowns in the fourth...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pine-Richland Dominates Central Catholic in 35-13 Road Win
PITTSBURGH — Pine-Richland Rams (4-3) defeated the Central Catholic Vikings (3-4), 35-13 on Friday, October 7. The Rams’ offense didn’t miss a beat under the tutelage of senior running back Ryan Palmieri, who filled in at quarterback for the third consecutive week in place of injured starter Kanan Huffman.
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Hounds Notebook: Do results really matter in the final weeks of regular season?
With less than two weeks to go in the regular season, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC are looking to right their ship in time for the playoffs. They’ve known for a while now, thanks to being in a top-heavy Eastern Conference, they’ll be entering the postseason for the fifth time in Bob Lilley’s five seasons at the helm in Pittsburgh.
