ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

Related
blufftontoday.com

Making sense of Clemson football's injury situation — and Cade Klubnik's role on offense

It was the best performance of the season for the Clemson football defense Saturday night as the Tigers shut down Boston College, 31-3, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The fifth-ranked Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) did it while continuing to shuffle players and plug holes on that side of the ball. There are questions to be answered about what the group will look like headed into a game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2). The Seminoles are coming off a 19-17 loss to N.C. State.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Denver, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
City
Home, PA
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pine-Richland Dominates Central Catholic in 35-13 Road Win

PITTSBURGH — Pine-Richland Rams (4-3) defeated the Central Catholic Vikings (3-4), 35-13 on Friday, October 7. The Rams’ offense didn’t miss a beat under the tutelage of senior running back Ryan Palmieri, who filled in at quarterback for the third consecutive week in place of injured starter Kanan Huffman.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tigers
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Hounds Notebook: Do results really matter in the final weeks of regular season?

With less than two weeks to go in the regular season, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC are looking to right their ship in time for the playoffs. They’ve known for a while now, thanks to being in a top-heavy Eastern Conference, they’ll be entering the postseason for the fifth time in Bob Lilley’s five seasons at the helm in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy