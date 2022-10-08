It was the best performance of the season for the Clemson football defense Saturday night as the Tigers shut down Boston College, 31-3, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The fifth-ranked Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) did it while continuing to shuffle players and plug holes on that side of the ball. There are questions to be answered about what the group will look like headed into a game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2). The Seminoles are coming off a 19-17 loss to N.C. State.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO