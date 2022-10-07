Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline earns tough win over Blackfoot, 28-21
BLACKFOOT -- Skyline and Blackfoot have been ranked in the top five of the 4A state media poll all season, and the reasons why showed when they clashed at Hartkopf Field Friday night in a key 4A District 6 matchup. In a game that was played cleanly as far as...
No. 4 Lynden Christian rocks No. 3 Nooksack Valley, sends more shockwaves throughout Class 1A ranks
If upsetting Royal on the road two weeks ago wasn't enough of a message from Lynden Christian to the rest of the state, then upending county rival and third-ranked Nooksack Valley should be. After a 30-7 victory, the Lyncs are for real. Again. Nooksack Valley got on the board first in the second ...
Friday Night (High)lights: Mt. Spokane outlasts Central Valley in 'instant classic' while Gonzaga Prep chugs along
This week in the Greater Spokane League we saw a couple of close games decided in overtime between contenders in the 4A/3A and 2A divisions. We also saw a couple of more blowouts between teams at the top and the bottom of the standings. And North Idaho finally moved into...
