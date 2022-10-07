Read full article on original website
Related
Outrage erupts at LA Council meeting over racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raucous crowd of protesters packed the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe colleagues — and even one councilmember’s toddler son — as they plotted to safeguard Latino political strength in Council districts. The start of the meeting was delayed as protesters shouted for Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo to leave the room, while police offices scurried at the edge of the crowd, waving futilely for protesters to sit down. “Resign now,” the protesters shouted, sometimes embellishing the chants with profanity. “This meeting cannot start. This house is out of order.” “Get out!”
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs. Vance said Ryan had supported policies that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a “fake nonprofit” to help people overcome addiction issues. The two accused each other of being beholden to their party, with Ryan echoing a comment from former President Donald Trump in...
Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday. The allegations were...
Opinion: Arizona’s Universal Education Savings Accounts Are a Win for All Students
Arizona students are finally free to pursue the best education of their choice, regardless of their family’s zip code, background or beginnings, through the nation’s most expansive school choice opportunity — the state’s now-universal Empowerment Scholarship Account program. But perhaps even more important to those outside Arizona, the Grand Canyon State has clearly demonstrated how […]
Comments / 0