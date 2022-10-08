Read full article on original website
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
St. Johns River State College closes due to Hurricane Ian, cancels eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
Daily News
John Oneal
John Oneal, 73, of Palm Coast, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach. Arrangements will be announced by Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
recordpatriot.com
Roman Watkins celebrates sixth birthday
Roman Ellis Watkins recently celebrated his sixth birthday. He was born Oct. 1, 2016, the son of Sam and Kahley Watkins of Jacksonville. He has two siblings, Hunter Louis, 9; and Lux Marie, 3. His grandparents are David Watkins and Debbie and Mark Morris of Jacksonville, Chris Watkins of Woodson, and Brad Boes of Byron. His great-grandparents are Raymond and Beverly Watkins of Scottville.
News4Jax.com
3 Jacksonville firefighters who died in line of duty honored in national ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Remembering those who gave all. This weekend, three Jacksonville firefighters who died in the line of duty last year were honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland. They are Captain Thomas Barber, Lieutenant Mario Moya, and Engineer Michael Freeland. Their names were added...
Stories of Service: U.S. Navy establishes 'Divine Nine' program to build relationship with HBCUs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we're featuring the new "Divine Nine" ambassador program within the United States Navy. "Divine Nine" refers to the nine sororities and fraternities that were established by black students more than a century ago, mainly at historically black college and universities.
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
News4Jax.com
Man who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school wielding ax identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax who attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School and was shot by a Duval County Public School officer has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO identified the man as 37-year-old Eric Hurley.
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing ‘estranged’ husband
A Florida woman was accused of shooting her husband after he was found dead in a home on Friday.
JSO: Man killed at Northside motel
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 40s was shot and killed Thursday at a motel on Jacksonville’s Northside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the motel on the 10800 block of Harts Road around 9 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, where he...
First Coast News
Victim in Arlington murder identified as husband of accused killer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville has been identified as Nathaniel Heath, his daughter confirmed to First Coast News. Multiple friends of Heath's, including his roommate, also confirmed his identity. Heath was found with gunshot wounds at his home on the...
WCJB
Arrest at Arredondo Estates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after damaging cars and a home and then fleeing from law enforcement. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Matthew Cornish this Sunday morning after an overnight search. They first tried to stop him for speeding before he fled. They cornered...
Jacksonville council member calls for shutdown of Northside motel after deadly shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Councilman Reggie Gaffney, District 7, has called for the shutdown of a Northside motel, following a recent deadly shooting on the property. “I want it shut down,” Gaffney said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed in the 10800 block of...
JFRD: Fire reported at high rise in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says no injuries were reported in a late night fire on the 15th floor of Ocean 14 in Jacksonville Beach. Smoke did seep into nearby condominiums. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is an ongoing story...
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
News4Jax.com
Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing Atlantic Boulevard, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died after she was hit by a car Sunday night while attempting to cross Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said the woman tried to cross Atlantic Boulevard from south to north around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound.
Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
