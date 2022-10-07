Read full article on original website
Related
HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley Wildcats host Iraan Braves in district match-up
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Water Valley Wildcats hosted the Iraan Braves at home in their third district match-up, looking for their first district win. Going into the first quarter, Chaden Gibbs throws a deep ball downfield to Caleb Easterly, picking up a huge gain for the Wildcats. Gibbs using his legs in the first […]
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian rallies to get past Odessa High
Jade Workman finished with 21 kills as Permian roared back for a 23-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-8 victory against Odessa High in District 2-6A volleyball Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse. Cianna Harris added 11 kills, while Layny Brown finished with 26 assists in the victory. The Lady Panthers improved to...
High School Football Scoreboard
Flower Mound and Plano East slugged it out on Friday night, with the Jaguars finally scoring a knockout to earn their first victory of the season, defeating the Panthers by 17 points. East got on the board first for a 7-0 lead, but the Jaguars made it 7-6 when Yale...
KBTX.com
No. 10 Cameron Yoe rolls past Academy 48-13
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoe football team beat Little River Academy 48-13 Friday night at Yoe Field. Kadarius Bradley scored a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and the Yoemen didn’t look back. Yoe moves to 4-2 overall (2-0 in district play). The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Friday night roundup: Sonora dominant in district opener against Ozona
Sonora High School defeated Ozona 38-6 to open District 3-2A Division I play Friday at Lions Stadium in Ozona. Jaime Buitron rushed for four TDs and threw for another as the Broncos improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in district play. They have won their last four games. Buitron scored the visiting teams’ first...
KTEN.com
Whitesboro pulls away from Peaster, remains undefeated
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - Whitesboro started a little sluggish but the Bearcats quickly turned things up a notch in a 61-13 win over Peaster. Whitesboro moves to 6-0 and will have its biggest test of the year, on the road against Brock next Friday.
Comments / 0