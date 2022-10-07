ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound and Plano East slugged it out on Friday night, with the Jaguars finally scoring a knockout to earn their first victory of the season, defeating the Panthers by 17 points. East got on the board first for a 7-0 lead, but the Jaguars made it 7-6 when Yale...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KBTX.com

No. 10 Cameron Yoe rolls past Academy 48-13

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoe football team beat Little River Academy 48-13 Friday night at Yoe Field. Kadarius Bradley scored a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and the Yoemen didn’t look back. Yoe moves to 4-2 overall (2-0 in district play). The...
CAMERON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Water Polo#Linus K12#Southlake Carroll
KTEN.com

Whitesboro pulls away from Peaster, remains undefeated

WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - Whitesboro started a little sluggish but the Bearcats quickly turned things up a notch in a 61-13 win over Peaster. Whitesboro moves to 6-0 and will have its biggest test of the year, on the road against Brock next Friday.
WHITESBORO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy