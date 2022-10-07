Read full article on original website
#GoodNews: Man Celebrates Bday Giving Away 500 Bags Of Food To Homeless
Instead of having a big party for his 25th birthday, Anthony Morales chose to give back to those in need in his community. He enlisted help from his family, including his younger siblings and cousins, to put together 500 food bags and distribute them to people living on the streets in Los Angeles.
