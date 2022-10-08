Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report ranks North Carolina city of Raleigh as best for 'driver friendliness'
(The Center Square) — A new study of vehicle ownership across the country ranks a North Carolina city at the top of the list for the best cities to drive in. Personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis Tuesday that examines the driving experience in the 100 largest cities in the United States, using 30 key indicators of “driver-friendliness” that include gas prices, hours in traffic per commuter, auto-repair shops per capita and other measures.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Elections primary focus of Indiana secretary of state debate
The Democratic and Libertarian candidates vying to become Indiana's chief elections officer each have a long list of voting reforms they hope to implement if elected secretary of state Nov. 8. Destiny Wells, the Democratic nominee, and Jeff Maurer, the Libertarian, agreed that maintaining and improving election security must be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Latest ArtLaTex burn bans
SHREVEPORT, La. - Drought conditions are getting worse. The fire danger is increasing. Thus, there are more burn bans across the ArkLaTex. Here are the latest:. Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Little River. Louisiana. Union, Jackson, Winn, Red River, DeSoto, Natchitoches and Sabine. Texas. Sabine, Nacogdoches,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
With help from the weather, harvest progressing swiftly
DES MOINES — Harvest progressed quickly with farmers taking advantage of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, drilling cover crops, tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. “Corn and soybean harvest continues...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Celebrate Indigenous culture, farms, businesses
Long before European settlement in North America, the land that is now Wisconsin was inhabited by Native American nations. Many of those nations are still on some of the lands inhabited by their ancestors. Federally recognized Native American nations often retain some of their rights to hunt, fish and gather on territory that was ceded to the United States through nation-to-nation treaties.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hawaii won't share abortion records with other states
(The Center Square) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday barring health care providers from sharing abortion records with states that want to penalize women who had the procedure in Hawaii. Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion in 1970. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling Roe...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's COVID case numbers down for fifth straight week
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska continue to move in a positive direction, with cases falling for the fifth straight week. Nebraska recorded 1,028 new cases last week, down 16% from 1,224 the previous week, according to data compiled from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case numbers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Honda, LG announce new EV battery plant in Ohio
(The Center Square) – Three Ohio Honda plants will be retooled for electric vehicle production and Honda will join LG Energy Solutions to open a new EV battery plant in southwest Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday. The $4.2 billion total investment is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reduction in hunting accidents reaches milestone
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. More than 200,000 hunters will pursue the abundant game in Alabama this season, which means hunter safety should be at the forefront of any outdoors adventure. Captain Marisa Futral, Hunter Education Coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, would love to see a repeat of the 2021-2022 season, when zero fatalities were reported for hunting accidents.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Millions flow to top Georgia campaigns, down-ballot candidates
ATLANTA — Candidates for statewide office just reported their latest fundraising haul as they enter the homestretch of Georgia’s midterm election. Here’s a quick-and-dirty rundown on the size of these candidates’ war chests in Georgia’s marquee races. Early voting starts on Monday. U.S. Senate: In...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How many Louisiana bridges can you fix with $270 million?
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Increasing number of Nebraska kids coming down with RSV
After a couple of years of irregular appearances, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the increase in Nebraska, right on its usual fall-winter schedule. Dr. Russell McCulloh, pediatric infectious disease specialist and hospital medicine physician at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said the state is seeing a steep increase in the number of children visiting emergency rooms and being hospitalized with the virus.
KPVI Newschannel 6
First lady Susanne Shore endorses Pansing Brooks for Congress
Susanne Shore, wife of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska's first lady, has endorsed Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska's 1st District House race. "My life's work has always been about serving others, but especially our kids," Shore said in a video message aired online Tuesday by the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opt out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event
SIOUX CITY — Tuesday night's League of Women Voters Candidate Forum on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Sioux City looks to be a one-party affair. Republican hopefuls Rocky De Witt and Bob Henderson, who are respectively running in Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2, have decided not to participate in the informational event according to Dagna Simmons, the president of the local chapter of the 102-year-old nonprofit political organization.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pipeline company, ethanol plant plan carbon capture pipeline in Nebraska Panhandle
Carbon America and Bridgeport Ethanol in the Nebraska Panhandle have announced plans to develop a carbon capture pipeline that would see the first carbon dioxide sequestered within the state. Carbon America's pipeline project joins other planned carbon capture pipelines, including ones by Navigator CO2 and Summit Carbon Solutions. In contrast...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska to get $64 million from feds for small businesses
Nebraska is among 11 states getting $1 billion in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday. The state's cut is $64 million, to be split equally between a loan participation program and a venture capital program. The loan program will provide companion loans...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan governor, Health Department mum on $50M request, abortion
(The Center Square) – A request for $50 million in Michigan taxpayer funding of family planning services is as notable for what it does not say as what it does. Abortion services were not included by name, and an emailed request for clarification from The Center Square to those making the announcement – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel – was unsuccessful.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democratic nominee for Idaho Attorney General announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.
