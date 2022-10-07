ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

cbs17

Durham mom writes mental health book in hopes of helping youth

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been five months since Wa’Quita McCauley published her first book, “Writefully Honest,” and she has already sold hundreds of copies. The Durham mom said “Writefully Honest” is an interactive mental health book for kids ages 11-18 and it’s geared toward addressing their mental health and well being. The book asks kids questions and it allows them to think and express their feelings about different things.
DURHAM, NC
The Triangle Tribune

DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her students

DURHAM – One year, while veteran DPS school counselor Ingrid Saddler-Walker was planning and researching her now-grown sons’ summer camps, she decided she wanted to do something different. Already a member of a gym, she decided to enroll in a yoga class. Saddler-Walker became such a fan that she has founded the annual Bull City Yoga Festival here in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
ghfalcon.com

Wake County Considers School Start Time Changes

Wake County re-evaluated its current K-12 start and end times on September 26th with a highly-suggested alternative: both starting and ending school later for all grade levels. The school system is currently debating whether or not starting school at 7:25 a.m. is reasonable. Edward McFarland, the county’s chief academic advancement...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Education
Society
WRAL

Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools

A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Josie...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Artificial heart keeps N.C. infant alive until transplant

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A little girl is adjusting to her new heart two months after receiving it at the University of North Carolina Children’s Hospital. The successful transplantation is only one part of Alaynah Frink’s health story. Before doctors replaced a failing heart with a healthy one, Frink’s family had to find a temporary solution: an artificial heart transplant.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon resident reports scam

A local resident alerted the Town of Elon Police Department of a new scam in the area Oct. 7, according to a Facebook post from the department. A yellow note — labeled important — was left on the resident’s front porch listing a phone number. The note said to call the number and be ready to give a bank account number.
ELON, NC
cbs17

1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

National Principals Month celebrated by NC Public Schools

NC Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page. October is National Principals Month. We express our gratitude to North Carolina administrators, including our 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year. We are so grateful for your leadership, now more than ever! You are admired, respected and valued.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cannon Hinnant murder suspect to receive death penalty

WILSON, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of killing a 5-year-old boy is set to face the death penalty, according to our CBS affiliates at WNCN. Police arrested Darius Sessoms in Wilson back in 2020. He's charged in the death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. The tragedy rocked the...
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Durham Tech updates future affordable housing plan

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Technical Community College is releasing updated renderings for its future affordable housing complex. The one to three bedroom apartments will be located near Briggs Avenue and Lawson Street in Durham. Durham Tech leaders say there’s a big need for affordable homes as many students and people in its neighboring community are struggling to make ends meet.
DURHAM, NC

