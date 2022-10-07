Read full article on original website
No. 5 Cabot stifles No. 2 Conway's hot offense in key 7A-Central battle
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land CABOT — Earlier in the week, Cabot head coach Scott Reed said his team would have to find a way to dictate tempo and not let the Conway Wampus Cats march the ball up and down the field at a quick pace. Friday night, his team did exactly what he ...
KARK
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas brings award-winning frights to Little Rock
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas began their twenty-second year in 2022. Their hard work and dedication have paid off in many awards.
City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
Little Rock student achieves perfect score on ACT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District announced that a student at Central High made an extraordinary accomplishment this week. Most students are familiar with the weeks, and sometimes months, of studying and preparation leading up to the ACT. The average score on the exam is usually...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cool front moving through today will take temperatures down to seasonal normals this weekend
It will be a warm afternoon, but not hot like Thursday got. The cool front moving through the state is helping that. Little Rock will still be well above average with an afternoon high temperature of 84°. The average for today is 78°. But thanks to the cool front it will be back to and even slightly below average Saturday.
KARK
Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
Whataburger & Mellow Mushroom | What to know about central Arkansas' food scene
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There’s so much exciting food news happening around the area. Some of our favorite eateries are expanding and new restaurants are moving in. But we’re also saying goodbye to some long-time staples. Here's what you need to know about the local food eatery...
I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday
Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday.
salineriverchronicle.com
Pine Bluff Madai Taylor exhibition addresses racism, prophecy in America with thought-provoking works
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The next exhibition at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. “An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor” features 18 pieces, which build upon Taylor’s 2018 body of work. The exhibition opens Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
LRPD: 2 teens shot in River Market Saturday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in the River Market just before 10:30 Saturday night, according to police. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of President Clinton Avenue. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video […]
Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
New Little Rock car wash offers free washes as a thank you to the community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Clean your car for free this weekend at a new Little Rock carwash. Glide Xpress Car Wash at 10115 N Rodney Parham Rd. is having a promotional event offering Little Rock car owners five days of free washes. The event is from October 5-9 at the new location. In a post […]
North Little Rock police hold child safety seat check to help parents
North Little Rock police reminded parents of young children about the importance of properly installing child safety seats Sunday.
arkadelphian.com
Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens
LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
Homicide in Little Rock leaves 19-year-old dead, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 200 block of 4th street on Sunday. According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital...
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
KATV
Up to $1,000 reward being offered in North Little Rock cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Cold Case Detectives announced Wednesday are looking for information on a homicide cold case. On Sept. 6 Taylor Davis alongside another female was sitting in a vehicle at 4925 High Cliff Dr. in North Little Rock. Davis was sitting in the front...
talkbusiness.net
Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success
Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
