Little Rock, AR

KARK

Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas State
THV11

Little Rock student achieves perfect score on ACT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District announced that a student at Central High made an extraordinary accomplishment this week. Most students are familiar with the weeks, and sometimes months, of studying and preparation leading up to the ACT. The average score on the exam is usually...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Bluff Madai Taylor exhibition addresses racism, prophecy in America with thought-provoking works

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The next exhibition at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. “An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor” features 18 pieces, which build upon Taylor’s 2018 body of work. The exhibition opens Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
PINE BLUFF, AR
FOX 16 News

LRPD: 2 teens shot in River Market Saturday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in the River Market just before 10:30 Saturday night, according to police. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of President Clinton Avenue. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens

LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
MALVERN, AR
talkbusiness.net

Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success

Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
ARKANSAS STATE

