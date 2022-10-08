ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 6: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

No matter how good or bad the start to your fantasy season has been, this stage of the campaign is vital. If your team has underwhelmed so far, you'll need to make up ground with smart waiver wire pickups and start 'em, sit 'em decisions. That's why we stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for the upcoming week. Our Week 6 fantasy RB PPR rankings will help guide you to success at this all-important segment of the fantasy season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Butler
Person
Jonathan Casillas
Person
Anthony Becht
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL Twitter Roasts Kyler Murray's Green Pregame Outfit

NFL Twitter roasts Kyler Murray's green pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to his Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in a very fine style. The Cardinals signal-caller showed up to State Farm Stadium in a bright lime green suit,...
NFL
NESN

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield Set to Miss Some Time

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is set to miss some time with a high-ankle sprain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A brutal start to the 2022 season only gets worse for the Carolina Panthers as Mayfield will now be missing for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. If he misses multiple weeks, Carolina could be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals with P.J. Walker under center. With head coach Matt Rhule being fired as well, it will be a brutal stretch for Walker and interim head coach Steve Wilks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#College Football#Rams#American Football#Nba Mlb#Betonline All Access#Bol#Ncaaf#The St Louis Battlehawks#Texas A M#Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
GiantsCountry

NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 5

The NFC East is off to a solid start in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the league's only undefeated team at 4-0. Behind them are the Cowboys and Giants, both with a 30-1 record but with the Cowbys having the head-to-head advatnage over New York. And in the rear is Washingon, who at 1-3 has ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy