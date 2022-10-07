TULSA, Okla.– Memphis (13-6, 3-3) defeated Tulsa (9-8,2-3) in four sets (25-21,25-18,12-25,25-21) Sunday afternoon. The Tigers' defense was clicking against Tulsa, they had a season high 82 digs and 15 blocks. Memphis went back-and-forth with the Golden Hurricanes during the first set but used a 8-1 run at the end of the frame to take the 1-0 lead.

