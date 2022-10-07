ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

gotigersgo.com

Tigers Hold On for Win at Temple

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Memphis Tiger men's soccer team kept their names in the race for first in the AAC after picking up a 1-0 win at Temple tonight. After today's game, Memphis moves to 6-2-3 for the season and 3-1-1 in American Athletic Conference play. KEY MOMENTS. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Bounce Back Against Tulsa

TULSA, Okla.– Memphis (13-6, 3-3) defeated Tulsa (9-8,2-3) in four sets (25-21,25-18,12-25,25-21) Sunday afternoon. The Tigers' defense was clicking against Tulsa, they had a season high 82 digs and 15 blocks. Memphis went back-and-forth with the Golden Hurricanes during the first set but used a 8-1 run at the end of the frame to take the 1-0 lead.
TULSA, OK
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Sink Pirates in Shutout Win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's soccer team made a statement win today on their way to a 4-0 victory over East Carolina. After today's game, Memphis moves to 5-4-4 for the season and 1-1-3 in American Athletic Conference play. KEY MOMENTS. The Tigers got on the board...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Ready for Lady Red Wolves Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis women's golf team will head to Jonesboro, Ark. to compete in the Lady Red Wolves Classic this week. The two-day tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 10 and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Live scoring for the event can be found at GoTigersGo.com.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Head North to Compete in Purdue Fall Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis men's golf team will head to West Lafayette, Ind. to compete in the Purdue Fall Invitational this week. The two-day tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 10 and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Live scoring for the event can be found at GoTigersGo.com.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

No. 13 Memphis Falls to No. 1 TCU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 13-ranked University of Memphis rifle team fell to No. 1 TCU, 4722-4675, on Saturday morning at the R.F. Fogelman Rifle Range in Memphis, Tenn. The Horned Frogs won smallbore, 2342-2310, and air rifle, 2380-2365. "I'm happy with how the team performed today and think...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

East Carolina (7-5-2, 2-1-1)-VS-Memphis (5-4-4, 1-1-3)

GOAL by MEM Alonzo, Jocelyn Assist by Miller, Saorla. Clock ECU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MEM Score Play. 01:10 Corner kick [01:10]. 01:41 Shot by MEM Stordy, Grace. 02:26 Shot by MEM Kerkhof, Eef. 05:58 Corner kick [05:58]. 06:39 Foul on Smit, Kimberley. 07:42 Corner kick...
GREENVILLE, NC

