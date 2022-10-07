ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

GoDucks.com

Forced Fifth Set But Ducks Lose in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 12 Oregon volleyball team rallied to force a fifth set Sunday and saved three match points before 16th-ranked Washington came away with the Sunday thriller. With the setback, the Ducks are now 10-4 overall with a 4-2 mark in Pac-12 play. Freshman Mimi Colyer...
SEATTLE, WA
GoDucks.com

Kobayashi Leads Ducks At Husky Invite

SEATTLE - The Oregon women's tennis team completed its first team event of the 2022-23 season on Sunday, wrapping up three days of play at the Husky Invite in Seattle. The Ducks faced multiple teams in both singles and doubles over the weekend. Junior Misaki Kobayashi led the way for the Ducks with a 3-0 record in singles and a 5-1 overall record between singles and doubles.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert

TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One dead, one hospitalized after early morning head-on crash on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a head-on crash on Beltline west of Division Avenue early Sunday morning, police said. At about 12:40 a.m., police said they received several calls about a wrong-way driver heading east in the westbound lanes. That car crashed head-on into another car, police...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see

A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
ALBANY, OR

