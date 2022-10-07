SEATTLE - The Oregon women's tennis team completed its first team event of the 2022-23 season on Sunday, wrapping up three days of play at the Husky Invite in Seattle. The Ducks faced multiple teams in both singles and doubles over the weekend. Junior Misaki Kobayashi led the way for the Ducks with a 3-0 record in singles and a 5-1 overall record between singles and doubles.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO