What they’re saying nationally, in Tucson after Oregon Ducks beat Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats 49-22 at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. The win sends the Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) into a bye week tied atop the Pac-12. They will host UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Oct. 22. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
GoDucks.com
Forced Fifth Set But Ducks Lose in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 12 Oregon volleyball team rallied to force a fifth set Sunday and saved three match points before 16th-ranked Washington came away with the Sunday thriller. With the setback, the Ducks are now 10-4 overall with a 4-2 mark in Pac-12 play. Freshman Mimi Colyer...
Oregon Ducks gain ground in college football polls after beating Arizona
The Oregon Ducks gained ground in the polls after beating the Arizona Wildcats. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) landed at No. 12 with 893 points in the AP poll and No. 11 with 885 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 49-22 win over the Wildcats. That’s up from No. 12 with 872 points and 823 points last week, respectively.
GoDucks.com
Kobayashi Leads Ducks At Husky Invite
SEATTLE - The Oregon women's tennis team completed its first team event of the 2022-23 season on Sunday, wrapping up three days of play at the Husky Invite in Seattle. The Ducks faced multiple teams in both singles and doubles over the weekend. Junior Misaki Kobayashi led the way for the Ducks with a 3-0 record in singles and a 5-1 overall record between singles and doubles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert
TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
Lebanon-Express
Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
kezi.com
One dead, one hospitalized after early morning head-on crash on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a head-on crash on Beltline west of Division Avenue early Sunday morning, police said. At about 12:40 a.m., police said they received several calls about a wrong-way driver heading east in the westbound lanes. That car crashed head-on into another car, police...
hh-today.com
What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see
A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
