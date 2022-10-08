Read full article on original website
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Independent Bank stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold
TSE:RCH opened at C$36.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.35 and a 12 month high of C$51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.
STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th.
BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $888.75.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $283.35
A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.64.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.50.
LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)
CRVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
IFXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.30 ($46.22) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.55
Several brokerages have issued reports on MSEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
2 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Rivian is going after a lucrative truck and SUV market with a compelling product. Proterra has entered an industrial market with few competitors. These aren't the biggest companies in the space, but they have a lot of potential for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
KBC Group NV Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling
Specifically, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 1.6%
A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 1.4% Higher
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.
Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.
Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVK. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
