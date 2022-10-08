Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO