A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO