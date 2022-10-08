ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contrasting Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends. Volatility...
Comparing NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) & DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership. Analyst Recommendations.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) vs. Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation. Valuation and...
Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) versus Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Critical Comparison

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends. Insider and Institutional...
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Analyzing Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends. Earnings and...
Is The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) No Longer A Good Investment?

After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. China Can't...
Head to Head Comparison: Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN) versus Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Analyst...
Allego (NYSE:ALLG) vs. Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Critical Survey

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation. Analyst Recommendations.
Comparing DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) & Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership. Risk &...
Reviewing CÜR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) & iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

CÜR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM – Get Rating) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk. Analyst Ratings. This...
