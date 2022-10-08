Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO