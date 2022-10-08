Read full article on original website
Related
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
tickerreport.com
FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR)
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining...
parktelegraph.com
Is Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.01, or +1.01%, to $1. Volume reached 108,615 shares, with price reaching a high of $1.04 and a low of $0.97. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Bright Green Announces Close of Transaction with Alterola Biotech.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 80% to 102% Higher, According to Wall Street
Analysts expect these stocks to rise more than 100% once the rest of the market sees their underlying businesses in the same light.
tickerreport.com
Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 3,940 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Target by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
KBC Group NV Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
tickerreport.com
Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
IFXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.30 ($46.22) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.
tickerreport.com
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling
Specifically, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 1.6%
A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.
tickerreport.com
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $283.35
A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.64.
tickerreport.com
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold
TSE:RCH opened at C$36.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.35 and a 12 month high of C$51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.
tickerreport.com
LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)
CRVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.
tickerreport.com
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s 3rd Largest Position
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $132.50 at Northland Securities
FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.
tickerreport.com
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases $31,880.00 in Stock
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. On Friday, September 30th, Cto...
Comments / 0