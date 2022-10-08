Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $458,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO