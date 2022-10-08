Read full article on original website
parktelegraph.com
Investing In LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB): Why Should You?
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. China...
tickerreport.com
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.
tickerreport.com
FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by James Hambro & Partners
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
KBC Group NV Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
tickerreport.com
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Hide Out in Until the Market Finally Bottoms
Further federal funds rate increases and the third-quarter earnings reporting season could stir up the volatility cauldron. The best move for spooked investors may be to the top Warren Buffett stocks, as playing it safe now just makes sense.
tickerreport.com
FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Down 7%
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.
tickerreport.com
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 7.9%
AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.
tickerreport.com
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.50.
tickerreport.com
Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 14,254 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $458,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $283.35
A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.64.
tickerreport.com
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling
Specifically, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.10 Price Target at Barclays
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
tickerreport.com
CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
tickerreport.com
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 1.4% Higher
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.
tickerreport.com
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.23.
