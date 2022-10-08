Read full article on original website
Related
parktelegraph.com
Investing In LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB): Why Should You?
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. China...
tickerreport.com
FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.
tickerreport.com
Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.20 Price Target at Warburg Research
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Beat the market with these dividend stocks paying sizable, sustainable, and growing dividends.
tickerreport.com
KBC Group NV Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
tickerreport.com
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.50.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at CIBC
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.38.
tickerreport.com
Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Head to Head Survey
Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.
tickerreport.com
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 1.6%
A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.
tickerreport.com
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Down 7%
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.
tickerreport.com
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.23.
tickerreport.com
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold
TSE:RCH opened at C$36.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.35 and a 12 month high of C$51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.
tickerreport.com
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Independent Bank stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.
tickerreport.com
thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.10 Price Target at Barclays
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
tickerreport.com
IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
tickerreport.com
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
tickerreport.com
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $283.35
A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.64.
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
What do a Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat, and Dividend Contender have in common? Each of them appears capable of showering shareholders with consistently growing passive income.
Comments / 0