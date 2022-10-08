ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.
Head-To-Head Contrast: Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) versus Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) and Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk. Insider &...
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) & OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Head-To-Head Survey

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends. Analyst Recommendations.
Comparing NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) & DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership. Analyst Recommendations.
Comparing DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) & Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership. Risk &...
Momentum Is Strong For Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)

There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Copart Inc. (CPRT) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.94, or +0.83%, to $113.73. Volume reached 34,318 shares, with price reaching a high of $113.32 and a low of $113.32. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Copart Inc. and Charter Communications Inc..
Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments

After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. China Can't...
Head to Head Comparison: Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN) versus Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Analyst...
Head-To-Head Contrast: Biodesix (BDSX) and Its Peers

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Biodesix to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) versus 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) Head-To-Head Comparison

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings. Analyst...
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) versus Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Head to Head Survey

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership. Earnings and...
Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) versus Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Critical Comparison

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends. Insider and Institutional...
Allego (NYSE:ALLG) vs. Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Critical Survey

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation. Analyst Recommendations.
Analyzing Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends. Earnings and...
biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Critical Analysis

GLG Life Tech -236.61% N/A -105.75%. This table compares biote and GLG Life Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio. biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A. GLG Life Tech $8.63 million 0.28 -$18.91 million ($0.51)...
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.
FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) vs. Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation. Valuation and...
LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

CRVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.
Is The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) No Longer A Good Investment?

After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. China Can't...
